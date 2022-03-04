Gov. Murphy holding last COVID-19 briefing Friday

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his last COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon as the coronavirus case continue to dwindle.
New Jersey will continue to update the public on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations rates moving forward, Murphy said last week.
The Murphy administration's decision to end the weekly briefings was made because of decreasing caseloads as the state and U.S. come out of the a heavy winter surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant. In-school mask mandates by the state are also going away March 7, in which school districts can self-govern masking requirements based on COVID-19 activity trends in their communities.
Murphy's press briefings on the coronavirus started two years ago.
