Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days

 Molly Bilinski

Governor Phil Murphy on Sunday signed executive order extending the public health emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was originally declared on March 9, 2020. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed. 

“Despite the hope that is on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” said Murphy. “We continue to utilize all resources available and will need the ability to do so as we battle this virus through the second wave that has enveloped our nation and our state."

