Gov. Murphy expresses support for smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos

If the state Legislature passes a bill to ban smoking permanently in Atlantic City's casinos, it will have Gov. Phil Murphy's seal of approval.

"You should assume that I will sign it," Murphy said during an interview with News 12 on Tuesday when asked about permanently banning smoking in casinos.

Casinos in the resort had been operating smoke-free since last year when a temporary ban was initiated by Murphy shortly after the casinos reopened in July 2020 following COVID-19 related closures. That state-ordered ban was lifted July 4 this year.

Bob Zlotnick, co-founder of Smoke Free AC, said the organization is cautiously optimistic about Murphy's stance.

"It has to get through the assembly first," Zlotnick said Thursday. "We’re hopeful, it's really good news that Gov. Murphy said that, but if it doesn't hit his desk he has nothing to sign."

Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights, shared similar concerns.

