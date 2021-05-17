Gov. Murphy doubles down on mask mandate, lifts quarantine requirements for travelers and announces return to in-person instruction for students

"I extended the public health emergency for what should be the final time," Murphy said. "Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and I along with our teams are working toward a legislative solution that will allow the public health emergency to expire next month while at the same time providing a path forward."

Murphy affirmed that even fully vaccinated residents must wear masks in public indoor settings.

"There remains a simple reason why the indoor mask requirement will remain in effect," Murphy said. "We are not out of the woods yet. The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated and we're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or the hardware store. I don't know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who is vaccinated and who isn't, and it is unfair to put the burden on business owners and frontline employees to police every patron."

Murphy's decision to uphold the mask mandate is under scrutiny by some elected officials.