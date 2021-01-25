Gov. Murphy: COVID-19 call center receives 58,000 calls by noon

The state's toll-free vaccination hotline went live on Monday and received 17,000 calls within the first hour, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 briefing. By noon, it received 58,000 calls.

The call center assists residents with general questions about vaccines, identifies whether or not they’re currently eligible for a vaccination and helps them identify vaccination locations.

The hotline's number is 855-568-0545.

The call center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and has 250 operators.

The state is averaging about 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, Murphy said. Since the state's first vaccination, 565,401 have been administered. There have been 65,179 vaccinations administered since Friday, the governor said.

"There is far more demand for vaccines at this moment than we have actual doses available to us," he said. "We continue to ensure an distribution across our state and that our frontline health care workers, first responders and those at highest risk are vaccinated first. We continue to ask for patience as we await more vaccine doses coming into our state. We've built the infrastructure from the ground up. All we need are these doses and we'll be able to fire on all cylinders.