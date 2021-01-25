Gov. Murphy: COVID-19 call center receives 58,000 calls by noon

The state's toll-free vaccination hotline went live on Monday and received 17,000 calls within the first hour, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 briefing. By noon, it received 58,000 calls.
The call center assists residents with general questions about vaccines, identifies whether or not they’re currently eligible for a vaccination and helps them identify vaccination locations.
The hotline's number is 855-568-0545.
The call center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and has 250 operators.
The state is averaging about 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, Murphy said. Since the state's first vaccination, 565,401 have been administered. There have been 65,179 vaccinations administered since Friday, the governor said.
"There is far more demand for vaccines at this moment than we have actual doses available to us," he said. "We continue to ensure an distribution across our state and that our frontline health care workers, first responders and those at highest risk are vaccinated first. We continue to ask for patience as we await more vaccine doses coming into our state. We've built the infrastructure from the ground up. All we need are these doses and we'll be able to fire on all cylinders.
"We will get there, there's no question about that. It won't be tomorrow or probably not next week, but we will get there," he added. "Everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated."
Murphy also reported 3,694 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 598,660. As of Sunday night, there were 3,254 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 598 patients in ICU and 392 on ventilators. There were 242 patients discharged from hospitals, 314 patients admitted and 52 in-hospital deaths. Murphy also reported an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 18,851. There are 2,121 probable COVID-19 deaths.
The governor also gave an update for school districts as many have returned to in-person or hybrid learning. Eighty-six schools are open for full in-person learning, 414 schools are offering hybrid instruction, 270 schools are using all-remote learning and 41 districts are implementing a mix of remote, in-person and hybrid learning.
ATLANTIC CITY — The state COVID-19 vaccine mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center …
Atlantic County reported 107 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 18,546. There was one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 439. The death was of an 80-year-old Galloway woman with pre-existing health conditions.
Of the new cases, 57 were males aged six to 85 and 50 were females aged six to 86. There were 20 cases in Egg Harbor Township, 19 in Atlantic City, 17 in Galloway, 10 in Pleasantville, nine in Hamilton Township, six each in Absecon and Northfield, four in Margate, three each in Hammonton, Mullica Township and Ventnor, two in Somers Point and one each in Brigantine, Buena Borough, Folsom, Linwood and Weymouth Township.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
