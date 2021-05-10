 Skip to main content
Gov. Murphy concerned with "unacceptably low" amount of vaccinated long term care staff
Gov. Murphy concerned with "unacceptably low" amount of vaccinated long term care staff

TRENTON — As the state reaches more than 3.6 million fully vaccinated residents, the rate of vaccination among staff members at long term care facilities continues to lag, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a press conference Monday.

"We're all in this together, we're all on the same side of the table. (But) the staff vaccination levels continue to be unacceptably low," Murphy said.

Murphy is encouraging New Jerseyans who have family or friends in a facility to ask management about the vaccination rate.

"I'm asking you if you could join us, if you have a loved one in a long term care facility, please ask management two questions, what percent of your staff is vaccinated and what is your plan to get that number up?" Murphy said.

Murphy did not disclose the specific number of staff who have been vaccinated, but Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the state is still seeing outbreaks at long term care facilities, mostly among staff.

"We are still seeing outbreaks in long term care facilities, many attributed directly to staff," Persichilli said. "We encourage residents and their families or guardians to know the rates of vaccination at their facilities."

Between March 2020 and Jan. 2021, there were 1,193 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state. State data from January showed 7,644 deaths were residents and staff of long-term care facilities. 

As of Monday, the state reported an additional 565 positive COVID-19 tests and 10 new deaths. This brings the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths to 23,170.

