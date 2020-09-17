Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way announced an education program Thursday to prepare voters for November's mostly vote-by-mail election.
New Jersey Votes begins this week with multimedia promotion and its own website at Vote.NJ.Gov, according to a news release. The campaign is meant to answer questions about registering to vote, voting by mail, voting in person, finding secure ballot drop boxes, tracking ballots and more.
"As the pandemic continues to threaten our public health, we have made adjustments to the upcoming election to provide every New Jersey voter the opportunity to safely cast their vote," Murphy said. "With today's education campaign launch, we are ensuring that New Jerseyans are aware of every voting option and additional resources that are available for this year's general election."
The campaign will appear in multiple languages across media including print and digital ads, billboards, radio and television. The state's social media accounts will also regularly share posts on how to vote by mail.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13, and the deadline for county clerks to send vote-by-mail ballots is Oct. 5.
“We’re making it very easy and encouraging everyone to vote by mail as soon as they receive their ballot rather than having to wait until Election Day itself," Way said. "However, if you prefer to drop off your ballot in a secure local drop box or in person, you can certainly do so.”
According to the release, voters should read the instructions on their ballot carefully and then vote. Here is how:
• Place the voted ballot inside the provided interior envelope and sign the envelope on the signature line. Do not detach the certificate from the envelope.
• Seal the signed envelope inside the provided mailing envelope, and Seal that envelope.
• Return the ballot, either by mail (return postage is prepaid for all voters), in one of their county’s secure ballot drop boxes, at their Board of Elections office or at their local polling location by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
• If voters choose to return their ballot by mail, they should be mindful of the delivery delays experienced across the country and mail their ballot well before Election Day if possible.
If you're unsure of your registration status, you can check it here.
If you need to register to vote, New Jersey offers online registration here.
