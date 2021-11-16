Got COVID vaccine questions regarding children? There will be a meeting for that

Parents wanting to obtain answers to questions about COVID-19 vaccines and their kids can do so on Nov. 18.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, in partnership with AtlantiCare, will host a virtual town hall from 3-4 p.m. to address community questions about the vaccines and children.
The forum will feature a trio of AtlantiCare health experts providing information about vaccine safety and effectiveness.
The forum will be hosted through Zoom, therefore attendees can view and listen to the meeting through their computer, tablet or smartphone.
Information on how to access the meeting is sent to the email address provided upon registration at acchambernj.chambermaster.com.
Attendees are encouraged to ask questions in advance as part of the registration form to assist in answering as many questions as possible during the hour-long discussion.
