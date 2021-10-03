Gorgeous weather, busy afternoon greet establishments on 1st day of Restaurant Week

Angelica MacQueen and Justin Einwechter consider themselves to be "aspiring foodies."
The two 19-year-olds from Mays Landing were partaking in Atlantic City Restaurant Week for the first time Sunday, checking out a new establishment in their hometown, Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen.
"We heard about Restaurant Week, we looked at the list of all the different restaurants, we said, 'Hey, this is right around the corner,' and decided to check it out," Einwechter said as the two were enjoying their desserts.
Restaurant Week, organized by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, began in 2009. There are 59 restaurants participating this week, which runs through Friday. Each will offer a prefixed three-course lunch menu for $15.21 and a prefixed three-course dinner menu for $35.21. Restaurants are also offering their regular menus, so patrons aren't obligated to just choose from the special menu this week.
Karen Martin, director of communications and marketing for the CRDA, calls Restaurant Week the most anticipated week of the year for people who enjoy dining.
It typically occurs in the second week of March. But, because of the challenges brought about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year it is being held in October.
Martin said the reason for the move this year was because restaurants were still operating at a 25% capacity in March. They were bumped up to 50% later that month, but Martin said it still would have put extra stress on those businesses.
"We were not sure what participation we would have (in March)," Martin said. "We just decided to move it to October — another shoulder season in Atlantic City. And, we shall see how it goes. I have a feeling it’s gonna be successful this time of year.”
That success was already apparent for a few spots Sunday around Atlantic County.
Back Bay Ale House, located in Historic Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City, was jam packed Sunday. The restaurant has a large outdoor seating area that was at capacity. Liz Cruse, a manager there for about five years, was busy at the outdoor entrance with phone calls and hopeful walk-ups who were bummed to hear that wait times exceeded an hour.
"It's usually a crapshoot come October," Cruse said. "I find that as long as the weather is good we're busy during the week, because people are still concerned with COVID and they all wanna sit outside. And, we're so fortunate that we're set up for that."
Peter McDonald, who has been general manager at Back Bay since 2004, thought the first day was already a smash hit. The weather was gorgeous — sunny and breezy with temperatures sitting in the 70s — and reservations for the week were already filling up.
"I think October is great. You get finished with Labor Day, you have a little lull, and the weather is still beautiful," McDonald said. "People still want to come out, and they can take advantage of Restaurant Week to check out all these restaurants they didn't get to all summer."
Over at Johnny's Cafe & Lounge in Margate, co-owner Nina Liccio was prepping her restaurant for the 4 p.m. dinnertime start. They have a pretty popular brunch, she said, and they did a lot of Restaurant Week business in the late morning and early afternoon.
Martin said many restaurants will opt to extend their Restaurant Week specials into next week. Liccio said Johnny's Cafe plans to do the same after Friday, a bonus they offer every year.
Once Restaurant Week concludes, Martin said the CRDA will reach out to all of the owners and gather information on how their business was impacted. The main factor into deciding when Restaurant Week will occur in 2022 is whether businesses felt they saw a great impact in October vs. March.
"When we were developing this 13 or 14 years ago, everybody thought that March would have been a good segue into the spring and summer season," Martin said. "Everybody wants to get out of the house after February."
Now there are a lot more summer residents staying in the fall because of the pandemic. Liccio said this is the most reservations they've fielded in October in the last several years.
"Our residency went up so much this year after COVID, so I don't think people realize that," Liccio said. "They're still thinking it's locals' summer. They don't think they need reservations. They don't think they need to book ahead of time."
Freddy J's took over the property right before the government shutdown due to the pandemic. This year is its first Restaurant Week, so owner Fred Kneble wasn't sure what to expect.
"It's uncharted territory for us," said Kneble, 62, of Margate. "I'm expecting maybe a 10% to 15% lift (for business)."
Freddy J's offered a lot of food on their lunch menu for the price, Einwechter said. So much, that he and MacQueen were thinking about packing up the large desserts — a bread pudding in front of Einwechter and an apple brown betty a la mode for MacQueen.
Einwechter and MacQueen plan to check out a few more restaurants this week, including Careme's Restaurant over on the Atlantic Cape Community College campus.
"Hopefully Restaurant Week will get us into being actual foodies," Einwechter said. "That's the whole point of it, right?"
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
