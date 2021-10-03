Gorgeous weather, busy afternoon greet establishments on 1st day of Restaurant Week

"We were not sure what participation we would have (in March)," Martin said. "We just decided to move it to October — another shoulder season in Atlantic City. And, we shall see how it goes. I have a feeling it’s gonna be successful this time of year.”

That success was already apparent for a few spots Sunday around Atlantic County.

Back Bay Ale House, located in Historic Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City, was jam packed Sunday. The restaurant has a large outdoor seating area that was at capacity. Liz Cruse, a manager there for about five years, was busy at the outdoor entrance with phone calls and hopeful walk-ups who were bummed to hear that wait times exceeded an hour.

"It's usually a crapshoot come October," Cruse said. "I find that as long as the weather is good we're busy during the week, because people are still concerned with COVID and they all wanna sit outside. And, we're so fortunate that we're set up for that."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peter McDonald, who has been general manager at Back Bay since 2004, thought the first day was already a smash hit. The weather was gorgeous — sunny and breezy with temperatures sitting in the 70s — and reservations for the week were already filling up.