Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City now opened

ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsey's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant on the East Coast inside Caesars that seats 233 opened for its first diners on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to open Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City," Ramsay said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

The celebrity chef said he feels his latest restaurant in the city - he also owns Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City - is revolutionary to the Jersey Shore resort.

"The energy of the Hell's Kitchen dining room will be a perfect match for this iconic city as it transforms into a true East Coast dining destination thanks to the dedication and enormous support of the community by our partner at Caesars," Ramsay said.

Hell's Kitchen features mosaic tiles and custom-designed lighting meshing brass rods and pitchfork features that run across the three-level restaurant's ceilings.

Guests can enjoy the best and most famous items made popular by the chef's hit television show, including the signature Beef Wellington, the Hell's Kitchen Burger, and sticky toffee pudding, Caesars said on Wednesday.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with Chef Gordon Ramsay and celebrate today’s opening of Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk,” said John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. “The highly-anticipated debut of Hell's Kitchen headlines our $200 million resort transformation, which will undoubtedly solidify Caesars Atlantic City as a leader in world-class hospitality on the East Coast."