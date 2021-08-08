GOP's Polistina ready to compete, in spite of "obscene' Democratic pledge in his race

Polistina is also at a bit of a disadvantage because he won't be able to campaign with his predecessor, Brown.

"Certainly any time you could campaign with someone of Sen. Brown's stature, without doubt that would be helpful," Polistina said. "I agree the role he’s in, he has to work with the Democratic city administration and the Republican administration in the county. He has to work with both sides."

After announcing in February that he wouldn't run for re-election this year, Brown endorsed Polistina for the state Senate seat. Brown said this week he was not asked to stay out of politics by Murphy, but that he and people on both sides of the aisle agreed it would be best to stay on the sidelines.

All necessary paperwork on Polistina's selection by the GOP was delivered to Trenton Thursday, he said, and once the Secretary of State signs off on it and gives him a certificate of selection he can be signed in.

He would prefer the Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, to sign him in, as has been the usual practice, but if necessary he will take another route.

"Our attorney believes a judge can swear me in," Polistina said.