GOP selects Polistina to serve out Sen. Chris Brown's term

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Republicans selected former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, already their candidate for state Senate, to fill out the term of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.

An engineer from Egg Harbor Township, Polistina was chosen unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night at the Scullville firehouse, said Atlantic County Republican Chair Keith Davis.

"I do not currently know when I'll be sworn in," Polistina said. "Some paperwork had to be signed and sent into the secretary of state's office tomorrow. There's a certificate of selection I need, then I'll be sworn in."

Brown's term ends in early January, when a new Legislature will be sworn in based on the results of November's general election.

In his acceptance speech, Polistina said he brought his family up with him and talked about how everyone in the state wants the same things.

"People who live here want to be able to retire here, work hard to put food on the table, have their children be educated here and have opportunities here," Polistina said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There are a lot of people in this area who need help," Polistina said. "I have been selected to be senator and will do everything I can to provide people the assistance they need."