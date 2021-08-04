 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP selects Polistina to serve out Sen. Chris Brown's term
0 comments
top story

GOP selects Polistina to serve out Sen. Chris Brown's term

{{featured_button_text}}
060921-pac-nws-primary

State Senate GOP candidate Vince Polistina, second from left, was appointed Aug. 4 by Atlantic County Republicans to succeed Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned July 19. In this photo from June 8, Polistina stands with his family and talks with poll workers after casting his ballot in the primary election at the Bargaintown firehouse in Egg Harbor Township. 

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Former Army veteran Paul Rieckhoff calls for better mental health care after four officers who were at the Capitol on January 6 have died by suicide. If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Republicans selected former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, already their candidate for state Senate, to fill out the term of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.

An engineer from Egg Harbor Township, Polistina was chosen unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night at the Scullville firehouse, said Atlantic County Republican Chair Keith Davis.

"I do not currently know when I'll be sworn in," Polistina said. "Some paperwork had to be signed and sent into the secretary of state's office tomorrow. There's a certificate of selection I need, then I'll be sworn in."

Brown's term ends in early January, when a new Legislature will be sworn in based on the results of November's general election.

In his acceptance speech, Polistina said he brought his family up with him and talked about how everyone in the state wants the same things.

"People who live here want to be able to retire here, work hard to put food on the table, have their children be educated here and have opportunities here," Polistina said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There are a lot of people in this area who need help," Polistina said. "I have been selected to be senator and will do everything I can to provide people the assistance they need."

Polistina defeated conservative lawyer Seth Grossman in the June 8 Republican primary to run for Brown's seat.

Brown had announced early this year he would not run for reelection in November. Last month, Brown resigned to accept a position as senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City issues.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is the Democrats’ nominee for state Senate in the district. Mazzeo had no primary opponent.

Polistina had focused on economic growth while Grossman, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, had made combating “woke mandates” a central part of his campaign.

Polistina, who was last in politics about a decade ago when he was an assemblyman, was endorsed by the Atlantic County Republican Committee.

The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County, but some towns on the edge of the county, like Hammonton and Galloway Township, are part of neighboring districts.

Running with Polistina will be Republican Assembly candidates Claire Swift, of Margate, and Don Guardian, of Atlantic City. Both ran unopposed in the primary.

Running for Assembly on a ticket with Mazzeo are Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who ran unopposed in the primary.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News