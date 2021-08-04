GOP selects Polistina to serve out Sen. Chris Brown's term

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Republicans selected former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, already their candidate for state Senate, to fill out the term of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.
An engineer from Egg Harbor Township, Polistina was chosen unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night at the Scullville firehouse, said Atlantic County Republican Chair Keith Davis.
"I do not currently know when I'll be sworn in," Polistina said. "Some paperwork had to be signed and sent into the secretary of state's office tomorrow. There's a certificate of selection I need, then I'll be sworn in."
Brown's term ends in early January, when a new Legislature will be sworn in based on the results of November's general election.
In his acceptance speech, Polistina said he brought his family up with him and talked about how everyone in the state wants the same things.
"People who live here want to be able to retire here, work hard to put food on the table, have their children be educated here and have opportunities here," Polistina said.
"There are a lot of people in this area who need help," Polistina said. "I have been selected to be senator and will do everything I can to provide people the assistance they need."
Polistina defeated conservative lawyer Seth Grossman in the June 8 Republican primary to run for Brown's seat.
Brown had announced early this year he would not run for reelection in November. Last month, Brown resigned to accept a position as senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City issues.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is the Democrats’ nominee for state Senate in the district. Mazzeo had no primary opponent.
Polistina had focused on economic growth while Grossman, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, had made combating “woke mandates” a central part of his campaign.
Polistina, who was last in politics about a decade ago when he was an assemblyman, was endorsed by the Atlantic County Republican Committee.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County, but some towns on the edge of the county, like Hammonton and Galloway Township, are part of neighboring districts.
Running with Polistina will be Republican Assembly candidates Claire Swift, of Margate, and Don Guardian, of Atlantic City. Both ran unopposed in the primary.
Running for Assembly on a ticket with Mazzeo are Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who ran unopposed in the primary.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
