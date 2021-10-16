GOP incumbents seek to defend 1st District gains

With two years in Trenton, or at least in state government by remote connection, the 1st District Senate and Assembly incumbents want to keep the representation Republican.
Sen. Mike Testa and Assembly members Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen swept three Democrats from office in 2019. This year, they face challenges from Democrats Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki, the candidate for Senate, and Assembly candidates John Capizola Jr. and Julia Hankerson.
It may seem like a quiet race so far, but both Democrats and Republicans say they are campaigning hard throughout the sprawling district.
“I’ve been campaigning since March. We’ve been knocking on doors, out and about meeting voters, plastering social media with our message,” said Garcia Balicki.
There are also two Libertarian candidates for Assembly, Michael Gallo and Jacob Selwood. Both men say they are campaigning to win but acknowledge they face long odds. Both said win or lose, the campaign will help build a third party in New Jersey.
The district was solidly Republican for decades before Jeff Van Drew moved from being the lone Democrat in Cape May County government to winning a seat in the state Assembly and then the Senate. Before his high-profile party change to the GOP as a freshman U.S. congressman, Van Drew built a team that put the district in the blue column for the first time anyone can remember.
But the "Van Drew team" could not hold the seats without Van Drew.
“It became pretty apparent to me that there was going to be a vulnerable spot,” said Testa, describing his decision to try for the seat in 2019 after Van Drew moved to the House of Representatives. He said he looks to Van Drew for inspiration, especially in terms of constituent service.
In separate interviews, Testa and McClellan each said their district staff spent much of 2020 helping residents sort through issues related to unemployment, the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state services snarled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will say, when he was the senator, Van Drew’s constituent service was always par excellence. Now I’m glad he’s on our team,” Testa said.
Diverse district
The 1st District is among the largest, geographically, in New Jersey, encompassing all of Cape May County, most of Cumberland County and a few small communities in Atlantic County. While Cumberland leans Democratic, Cape remains a GOP stronghold.
“With this district, I always feel like Cape May County is adequately represented,” said Garcia Balicki. “In Cumberland County, the poorer sections are not represented as well.”
Both Garcia Balicki and Testa are attorneys in Cumberland County. Garcia Balicki, 61, grew up in Woodbine and now lives in Millville. She said the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., in support of former President Donald Trump inspired her to run for office this year.
“I was tremendously upset by that,” she said. Her campaign is focused on getting high-speed internet throughout the district, saying some underserved communities did not have sufficient access when schools were running remote classes last year. That underlined inequities in the education system, she said.
“I think that’s a shame. We live in the richest nation in the world,” she said.
Testa, 45, also mentioned the need for improved internet access throughout the district, in addition to calling for concrete infrastructure work. He said it is past time for Route 55 to be completed.
That call has been made in Cape May County for decades, with little progress. Testa said the route is important both for economic development and as an evacuation route.
He said the GOP campaign is focused on quality-of-life and economic issues, saying New Jersey is losing residents at an alarming rate. He said he wants young people to see a future in the state.
Capizola, 42, is a teacher in the Vineland school system and owns a business called Mulch Man. He is also a coach in several sports.
“I’ve always cared for my community. I feel like sometimes it gets left behind,” Capizola said. He also called for completion of Route 55, but the Democratic candidates focused on education.
Focus on education
“Education is going to be my platform. When you have good schools in your community, you’re going to have a good community,” Capizola said.
He is not in favor of charter schools, calling them a waste of money that draws resources from school districts.
“I don’t think any public money should go into charter schools,” he said.
His running mate Hankerson is a late addition to the team, replacing Christopher Wilson on the ballot after he dropped out over the summer. Hankerson has a doctorate and is a social worker and a business owner.
“I spent my whole life serving people,” she said. “As a psychotherapist, as a social worker, my whole life has been about helping people.”
She is a fourth-generation Woodbine resident.
Hankerson, 66, worked as a clinical social worker for 30 years, she said. She also cited high-speed internet as a priority for the district, and spoke about the importance of keeping a social safety net, especially after the pandemic.
“We have to make sure that people and their families and their children are alright through all of this,” she said.
Incumbent odds
Some observers expect a strong showing for the incumbent Republicans. Capizola said he plans to exceed expectations.
“I think that I’m going to shock some people,” he said. “I know that the other side has a war chest and they think they have it in the bag.”
McClellan and Testa said they are running as though they were way behind, denying they are in any way coasting in the race.
"We're not running unopposed," McClellan said. "We've got to make sure we do the work out there."
McClellan, 47, served as an Ocean City councilman before being elected to state office. He said the change to state office took some adjustment, made more difficult by the pandemic as votes and committee meetings moved to remote platforms.
While it meant less time driving to Trenton, it also made it more difficult to forge connections around the state. He said he is a face-to-face person.
"I'm a relationship person," he said.
Historic candidates
If elected, Garcia Balicki said, she would be the first woman and the first person of color to represent the district as a state senator. McClellan is the first Black state representative the district has ever had.
He is also the only Republican member of the Legislative Black Caucus.
"They've totally embraced me," he said. "We work together to get things done."
McClellan said he works closely with the Republican caucus, and described his relationship with Testa and Simonsen as a brotherhood.
He also said GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli vetted him as part of a shortlist of potential running mates for lieutenant governor.
Simonsen, 52, also had to leave municipal office when he was elected to the Assembly. He was the mayor of Lower Township for three years before winning state office. He is also a musician and an educator, working as the athletic director for Lower Cape May Regional High School.
He said Cape May County worked hard on a plan to allow more businesses to reopen in 2020 but was frustrated by statewide mandates that did not take regional issues into consideration.
“I’ve learned as an educator that one size does not fit all,” he said.
He also argued that partisan politics do not matter as much in the small communities on the Jersey Cape.
“You have to kind of take the labels off down here and help each other out,” Simonsen said.
Touting change
The two Libertarian candidates believe there is room for another party in South Jersey.
“The two larger parties dominate pretty much everything,” said Gallo, who described the Libertarians as fiscally conservative and socially accepting.
“That’s the way most people live their lives,” said the 63-year-old, who was born in Paterson and spent most of his life in South Jersey and now lives in Lower Township. “We’d like to make a strong showing in this election cycle. We’re the only party that’s offering anything different."
His running mate for Assembly, Selwood, 28, of Cedarville in Cumberland County, sees the Libertarian party as midway between the extremes of the Democrats and the Republicans. He served nine months in Afghanistan with the Army and is working toward becoming a pilot.
“Everybody wants change. Everybody wants to talk about change. I’m the kind of person, I’m not going to talk about it, I’m going to get out there and try to make change,” he said.
Selwood said he would like to give himself good odds in the election but said there is not much chance.
“I want people to know they have more than two options. They don’t have to pick one extreme or the other,” he said.
