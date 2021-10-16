GOP incumbents seek to defend 1st District gains

Some observers expect a strong showing for the incumbent Republicans. Capizola said he plans to exceed expectations.

“I think that I’m going to shock some people,” he said. “I know that the other side has a war chest and they think they have it in the bag.”

McClellan and Testa said they are running as though they were way behind, denying they are in any way coasting in the race.

"We're not running unopposed," McClellan said. "We've got to make sure we do the work out there."

McClellan, 47, served as an Ocean City councilman before being elected to state office. He said the change to state office took some adjustment, made more difficult by the pandemic as votes and committee meetings moved to remote platforms.

While it meant less time driving to Trenton, it also made it more difficult to forge connections around the state. He said he is a face-to-face person.

"I'm a relationship person," he said.

Historic candidates

If elected, Garcia Balicki said, she would be the first woman and the first person of color to represent the district as a state senator. McClellan is the first Black state representative the district has ever had.