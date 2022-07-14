Golf tournament raises $14,000 for Seashore Gardens Foundation

The sixth annual Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament brought out supporters and volunteers in full force June 21, raising more than $14,000 for the programs and services at Seashore Gardens Living Center. Held at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, the event reunited families who have been involved with supporting Seashore Gardens for decades and also brought new golfers who have more recent ties to the home.
