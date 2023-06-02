MARGATE — A charity golf tournament benefiting both Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center raised more than $135,000 on May 18.
The NFI & The Brown Family Fore Charity Golf Tournament brought more than 170 golfers to Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The team representing Jewish Family Service won the tournament.
“The funds raised from the golf tournament will support agency programs and services which continue to experience immense need from many people in the region," Andrea Steinberg, CEO of Jewish Family Service, said in a news release. "We are grateful to our naming sponsor, NFI and The Brown Family, as well as staff and volunteers who were able to assist at this annual fundraiser.”
For more information on Jewish Family Service, visit jfsatlantic.org. For more information on the Katz JCC, visit jccatlantic.org.
