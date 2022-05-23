Gold Star Families memorial planned in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — As the Jersey Shore gets ready to celebrate summer over Memorial Day weekend, veterans organizations prepare for more somber events throughout the area, including a groundbreaking for a planned memorial honoring Gold Star families.

Gold Star families are those who have lost a loved one on active duty in any branch of the American military.

According to Bill Davenport, one of the organizers of the effort to bring a memorial to North Wildwood, there are Gold Star families living in the area.

“We say that it’s a club that you never want to belong to,” Davenport said.

The granite memorial is planned for Spruce and New York avenues, close to the North Wildwood Veterans Monument. That is where the community usually gathers to observe Memorial Day.

The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Davenport, a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam, is the senior vice commander at VFW Post 5941 in North Wildwood. He lives in Middle Township but described himself as “a Wildwood kid.”

Plans call for a large granite memorial, based on a design popularized by Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Marine who served during the battle for Iwo Jima in the Pacific during World War II. Williams created a foundation to raise money to place a memorial in West Virginia. Since then, multiple memorials have been put in place around the country.

The design for the local memorial stands about 7 1/2 feet high and 15 feet long with four upright sections with a silhouette of a saluting soldier cut out from between the two largest pieces.

On one side are images designed to caption the ideas of homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice. Standing for patriotism will be the famous image of Marines raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi during the battle for Iwo Jima.

On the other side is a gold star and the words “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: A tribute to Gold Star families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.” Nearby will be another engraved marker, also in granite, including an explanation of the monument.

Fundraising is still underway for the monument, Davenport said. The granite has not yet been delivered from overseas, and after that, it will be carved and polished. The stone itself if about $60,000, he said.

The city of North Wildwood is also working on acquiring the property for the monument. Davenport said the project will also include repairs to the existing monument at the site. It will likely be 2023 before the new monument is in place, he said.

The site is between two roads near the causeway entering North Wildwood from the mainland, on Anglesea Drive, near a sign welcoming drivers to the city. The VFW park also includes a flag pole and raised gardens planted with flowers.

On Memorial Day, plans are to place a sign showing what the final memorial will look like at the site.

During the World War I, families with members serving in the armed forces displayed banners with blue stars, based on a design by a man whose sons were serving on the front lines. In cases in which a family member was killed, a gold star was placed over the blue one.

During World War II, the banners were common sights in communities around the nation. According to many local veterans, the practice was not as common during the Korean War or the war in Vietnam but saw a resurgence after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

