Going his way: New councilman Bruce Weekes says he takes unbiased road

ATLANTIC CITY — New At-Large Councilman Bruce Weekes ran on a Democratic ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team, but he’s already setting himself apart as an independent thinker.
Sworn in at the Jan. 1 reorganization meeting, Weekes recently criticized the Small administration's policy that council members cannot take constituent issues directly to department heads. Instead they must take concerns to Council President George Tibbitt to take to Business Administrator Anthony Swan.
“It's not that I separated from anyone,” Weekes, 35, said in an interview at his City Hall office Wednesday. “I just had a difference of opinion. I try to be unbiased.”
Weekes grew up in Atlantic City in a prominent family known for being trailblazers in business and law.
He is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and the elite Howard University in Washington, D.C., and said he worked in finance in New York City after college graduation in 2008.
In 2016, he moved back to Atlantic City to pursue elected office, believing he could benefit his home town with his knowledge of finance, he said.
His main goals on council are to start initiatives that make it easier for locals to understand finance and how to fund businesses; and to help small businesses thrive, he said.
"I plan to never get personal but when it comes to issues, I won't back down," Weekes said. "If my side loses, I'm OK with that. A lot of time a lot of the people make it personal."
A first run for office in 2017 failed, but he stayed and worked various jobs, including in the casino cage at Harrah's, he said. He also worked in the city finance department in 2017, as former Mayor Don Guardian was leaving and former Mayor Frank Gilliam was coming in.
After Small took office, he soon hired Weekes as community services liaison. He gave up that city job, as required, when he won elected office.
Now, he's job hunting again, he said, as the council job is only part-time.
Weekes grew up in the city with a father and grandfather who were community leaders and trailblazers.
His father, also Bruce Weekes, in 1985 became the first African American chief municipal judge in Atlantic City.
He was the first Black lawyer to become an assistant city solicitor, and in 1976, he became the first full-time municipal public defender in state history, according to his family.
The councilman's grandfather George Weekes owned Mutual Taxi and a gas station and mechanic shop, and was the first African American to own a business on Atlantic Avenue.
City Council designated the corner of Connecticut and Atlantic avenues, where he had a business, "George N. Weekes corner" in 2020.
His father died in 2016 and his grandfather in 1991.
Weekes describes himself as unmarried, “but not single. I’m in a relationship.”
Weekes has also expressed disappointment about council's decision to hold a hearing to potentially remove Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Board Chair John Devlin, a political opponent of Small, over alleged interference with ACMUA operations.
Current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance, city attorney Robert Tarver has said. Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA.
“I just want to say, I believe this ... (is) a poor reflection of judgment of the administration and mayor,” Weekes said. “With everything the city is facing ... the first order of biz in 2022 is a thinly disguised personal attack and political retaliation.”
Devlin has called the allegations “a far-fetched plan to unseat a political rival.”
The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, Weekes said.
Voting against the resolution were Dunston; 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the MUA board, and Weekes.
Voting for were Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Tibbitt, newly elected Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, and Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed.
Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph was not present.
Devlin's hearing has been set for Jan. 25, Weekes said, and Devlin's attorney confirmed the date. However, the city website has not yet put it on the calendar.
As for the rule that he must take concerns to Tibbitt rather than Swan or department heads, Weekes said he is concerned that there is no system in place to ensure constituent issues don't fall through the cracks.
Tibbitt, along with new Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, also ran with Weekes.
"I have no idea what is going on with Bruce. I never had a falling out with him," Tibbitt said. "I will take him at his word and wish him the best. I hope he does a good job for the people of the city."
Tibbitt said Friday that the mayor simply decided to follow state statue Title 40 rules, that outline organization of the Faulkner Act form of government used by Atlantic City.
"It says the BA (business administrator) runs the day-to-day operations," Tibbitt said, "There are rules in place to keep council members from attempting to run the city."
At the same time, Weekes supports the mayor's "road diet" plan for Atlantic Avenue, at least for now.
"I'm actually for it," Weekes said. "We have to repave and this accomplishes that with federal funds."
It's important to improve conditions downtown to attract new businesses, he said.
Many members of council have said their constituents do not want the four-lanes of traffic on Atlantic Avenues reduced to two, with bike lanes and parking added. Those council members will vote against Phases 2 and 3, they have said.
They include 1st and 2nd ward Councilmembers Aaron "Sporty" Randolph and LaToya Dunston, and 6th ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz.
"It's my understanding that if it doesn't work, it can be undone, and won't be too costly," Weekes said of returning to four lanes of traffic. "I think we need to give it a shot."
COMING SOON: A profile of the other new City Council member, Stephanie Marshall.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
