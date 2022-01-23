Going his way: New councilman Bruce Weekes says he takes unbiased road

"I plan to never get personal but when it comes to issues, I won't back down," Weekes said. "If my side loses, I'm OK with that. A lot of time a lot of the people make it personal."

A first run for office in 2017 failed, but he stayed and worked various jobs, including in the casino cage at Harrah's, he said. He also worked in the city finance department in 2017, as former Mayor Don Guardian was leaving and former Mayor Frank Gilliam was coming in.

After Small took office, he soon hired Weekes as community services liaison. He gave up that city job, as required, when he won elected office.

Now, he's job hunting again, he said, as the council job is only part-time.

Weekes grew up in the city with a father and grandfather who were community leaders and trailblazers.

His father, also Bruce Weekes, in 1985 became the first African American chief municipal judge in Atlantic City.

He was the first Black lawyer to become an assistant city solicitor, and in 1976, he became the first full-time municipal public defender in state history, according to his family.