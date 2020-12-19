GoFundMe would give Stormy Daniels a shot at blowing up Trump Plaza

ATLANTIC CITY — Bidding on the chance to push the button that blows up the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is up to $50,000 as of Saturday night, and one campaign to raise money for a bid would give that opportunity to one of the enemies of the building's namesake.
A St. Louis man has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise as much as $1 million toward the chance to hand the button over to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she was paid off by President Donald Trump's lawyer to stay quiet about an alleged affair she had with him in 2006.
"I live in STL but will nominate Stormy to complete the demolition if we win," page creator Joe Bedell says. "She has expressed interest! If she can't do it, I will nominate someone else appropriate or I will go myself, with acknowledgement to all of you!"
Daniels has tweeted her support for the campaign.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday the auction for the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
The implosion of the last remaining symbol of Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire is expected to take place in February.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.
Following a storm in the spring where pieces of the building’s facade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the savvy investor’s team said the demolition process was already underway.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Contact: 609-272-7234
Twitter @ACPress_Grote
