GoFundMe would give Stormy Daniels a shot at blowing up Trump Plaza

ATLANTIC CITY — Bidding on the chance to push the button that blows up the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is up to $50,000 as of Saturday night, and one campaign to raise money for a bid would give that opportunity to one of the enemies of the building's namesake.

A St. Louis man has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise as much as $1 million toward the chance to hand the button over to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she was paid off by President Donald Trump's lawyer to stay quiet about an alleged affair she had with him in 2006.

"I live in STL but will nominate Stormy to complete the demolition if we win," page creator Joe Bedell says. "She has expressed interest! If she can't do it, I will nominate someone else appropriate or I will go myself, with acknowledgement to all of you!"

Daniels has tweeted her support for the campaign.

