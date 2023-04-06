A GoFundMe has been set up for the approximately 50 employees and their families impacted by an overnight fire on Tuesday at A Touch of Italy restaurant in Egg Harbor Township.

"Many of the employees live paycheck to paycheck and the loss of wages can devastate their livelihood," said Nathifa Ficca, the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote.

At 11:29 p.m., Cardiff and Bargaintown volunteer fire companies were first dispatched to the restaurant on the Black Horse Pike. Farmington, Scullville and West Atlantic City volunteer fire companies also responded.

Cardiff firefighters noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant's roof. It took four hours for the firefighters to mitigate the blaze and clear the scene.

The fire is still under investigation, but restaurant management said the fire happened in the building's storage area.

Smoke and flame damage forced the owners to temporarily close the restaurant.

Ficca said the owners will be relocating some employees to their other locations, but not all 50.

"Unfortunately, unemployment does not compensate for the tips earned by servers," said Ficca. "Every little bit will help and we will donate every penny evenly between the 50 employees affected by this tragedy."

The GoFundMe page for the Touch of Italy employees can be found by clicking the link, or by searching "The staff of Touch of Italy in Egg Harbor Twp NJ" on the GoFundMe site.