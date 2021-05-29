GoFundMe pages launched to support families of Fairfield party shooting victims

Online fundraisers have been set up for funeral services for two of the victims of last weekend's mass shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township.

Josie Cintron is credited as setting up a GoFundMe page in memory of her niece Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, who died Monday as a result of injuries suffered in the May 22 shooting that also killed Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

"Anyone who knew her knew she was the most loving and caring person, always the life and heart of her family and friends. She was the type of person that could make you smile and laugh on your worst days," Cintron says of Holmes in the GoFundMe post.

Holmes was on a break from studying social work at college in Virginia when she attended the '90s-themed birthday party that turned fatal, Cintron says, adding Holmes' organs will be donated.

As of Saturday afternoon, Holmes' GoFundMe had raised $5,000 toward a goal of $20,000.