GoFundMe pages launched to support families of Fairfield party shooting victims

Online fundraisers have been set up for funeral services for two of the victims of last weekend's mass shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township.
Josie Cintron is credited as setting up a GoFundMe page in memory of her niece Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, who died Monday as a result of injuries suffered in the May 22 shooting that also killed Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.
"Anyone who knew her knew she was the most loving and caring person, always the life and heart of her family and friends. She was the type of person that could make you smile and laugh on your worst days," Cintron says of Holmes in the GoFundMe post.
Holmes was on a break from studying social work at college in Virginia when she attended the '90s-themed birthday party that turned fatal, Cintron says, adding Holmes' organs will be donated.
BRIDGETON — They gathered in anger and frustration. They gathered after a bloody spring that…
As of Saturday afternoon, Holmes' GoFundMe had raised $5,000 toward a goal of $20,000.
Meanwhile, a coworker at Jefferson Health has set up a GoFundMe for the family of Hester, who worked as a patient care technician.
"Asia was one of the most hardworking, kind-hearted, compassionate people that we have ever had the pleasure to work with," according to Vibette Robles, who set up the page.
As of Saturday afternoon, Hester's GoFundMe had raised $1,500 toward a goal of $5,000.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
