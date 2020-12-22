GoFundMe campaign started to allow Hillary Clinton to blow up Trump Plaza

First it was Stormy Daniels, now its Hillary Clinton.

A GoFundMe campaign, which was started by a person in Santa Cruz, California, is seeking to raise money to allow the former First Lady and Secretary of State to push the button imploding Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, formerly owned by President Donald J. Trump.

Clinton lost the contentious 2016 Presidential Election to Trump.

The group is seeking to raise $750,000. As of Tuesday morning, no donations have been made to the campaign.

Last week, a St. Louis man set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise as much as $1 million toward the chance to hand the button over to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said she was paid off by Trump’s lawyer to stay quiet about an alleged affair she had with him in 2006.

Overall bids to push the button and implode Trump Plaza have topped $53,000 as of Tuesday morning.