GoFundMe campaign started to allow Hillary Clinton to blow up Trump Plaza

First it was Stormy Daniels, now its Hillary Clinton.
A GoFundMe campaign, which was started by a person in Santa Cruz, California, is seeking to raise money to allow the former First Lady and Secretary of State to push the button imploding Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, formerly owned by President Donald J. Trump.
Clinton lost the contentious 2016 Presidential Election to Trump.
The group is seeking to raise $750,000. As of Tuesday morning, no donations have been made to the campaign.
Last week, a St. Louis man set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise as much as $1 million toward the chance to hand the button over to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said she was paid off by Trump’s lawyer to stay quiet about an alleged affair she had with him in 2006.
Overall bids to push the button and implode Trump Plaza have topped $53,000 as of Tuesday morning.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday the launch of a live online auction to solicit bids on the right to push the button to demolish the vacant Boardwalk casino building. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
The demolition of the last remaining symbol of Trump’s former Atlantic City casino empire was originally scheduled for Jan. 29. Due to safety concerns, Small said the implosion would now take place in February, but he did not disclose a date or time.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.
Following a storm in the spring where pieces of the building’s facade flew off and crashed below on the streets and Boardwalk, the city declared the Plaza a safety hazard. The city later filed a complaint with the courts to force Icahn to either remediate or tear down the building, but the savvy investor’s team said the demolition process was already underway.
The Sands Casino was imploded in October 2007 to clear room for a new resort property. However, the project fell apart and the lot remains vacant.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.