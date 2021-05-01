GOALS Gear Up program prepares Pleasantville, Atlantic City students for life after high school

ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Wright has come a long way from the student he was just a few years ago.

Previously struggling in the classroom, the ACIT senior has since been a member of Stockton University’s GOALS Gear Up, a college prep program that has provided Pleasantville and Atlantic City-based students with resources and mentoring to guide them to their next level of education.

Wright will attend Rowan University as a musical engineering major. He, along with six other Gear Up seniors, made his college announcement Saturday at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

“I think it was very beneficial because before, I didn’t know where I wanted to go,” Wright, an Atlantic City resident, said of the program. “It also helped academically. I was terrible in school, but now I’m doing well.”

The program, started in 2019 with funding from the New Jersey Office of Higher Education, serves students from seventh grade to their first year of college. It offers workshops ranging from career and major exploration to studying and note taking habits.

Program director Destiny Talley wrote the grant for the program, which is funded by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education. She said it’s already proven to be “incredibly” important for the community.