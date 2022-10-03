Gloucester County man sentenced for role in South Jersey health care fraud

CAMDEN — A pharmaceutical salesman involved in two South Jersey health care fraud schemes was sentenced Monday to 168 months in prison for his role, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Steven Monaco, 40, of Sewell, Gloucester County, was convicted in April of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, health care fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Travel Act.

The sentence follows a nine-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler, who handed down Monday's sentence in Camden federal court.

According to court records, Monaco helped lead two schemes that cost public health insurance plans millions of dollars. He is one of dozens charged in the health care fraud scheme that took place from 2014 to 2016.

Kugler also sentenced Monaco to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $4.69 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

In his position as a pharmaceutical sales rep for a diagnostic laboratory, Monaco partnered with Dr. Daniel Oswari in a kickback scheme, in which the physician's assistant would be placed on the lab's payroll while working for the doctor.

As a quid-pro-quo, Oswari referred patients to Monaco's laboratory for testing between 2013 and 2016.

Monaco, in turn, received $36,000 in commission from the lab, court records show.

Oswari has pleaded guilty to his involvement and is awaiting sentencing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Monaco also participated in a compound medication fraud scheme that targeted New Jersey health insurance plans for their reimbursements that transpired from 2014 to 2016.

In that scheme, Monaco recruited Richard Zappala in approaching physicians to have them fill unnecessary prescriptions for the medicines, paying the medical professional in return. One of the physicians was Oswari, who was paid to prescribe the medications to patients he did not evaluate.

Monaco also had Dr. Michael Goldis and his assistant, Jason Chacker, sign off on prescriptions for Monaco's family and others that did not consult with the doctor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Monaco directly compensated Chacker with money and tickets to sporting events, and Zappala paid Goldis cash to sign the medically unnecessary prescriptions for members of Monaco’s family and others.

Monaco also paid individuals covered under public insurance plans to receive compound medications. He made around $350,000 from the scheme, costing public insurance over $4.6 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Zappala, Goldis and Chacker have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Monaco's sentencing is one of many expected in the upcoming months tied to health care fraud in South Jersey.

Most notably, conspiracy leader William Hickman is scheduled to be sentenced this month. Three brothers, Thomas, Michael and John Sher, all of whom are former Margate firefighters, are also set to be sentenced at varying hearings for their roles in the scheme.

Michael and John Sher pleaded guilty to their charges, while Thomas Sher was convicted for his role as sub-recruiter under Hickman during a roughly two-week trial from late August to early September.