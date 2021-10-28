Global offshore wind leaders submit offers for space at NJ Wind Port

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has received 16 non-binding offers to become tenants at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County.

The New Jersey Wind Port is a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast.

At full build-out, the Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly, and operations jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic growth, according to a statement from New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“The New Jersey Wind Port is a game-changing investment that establishes New Jersey as the capital of offshore wind in the United States,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday. “The overwhelming response to this early opportunity to lease space at the Wind Port from the biggest global players in offshore wind shows that we are already well on our way to achieving this vision and driving economic growth that firmly aligns with our environmental goals.”