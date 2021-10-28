Global offshore wind leaders submit offers for space at NJ Wind Port

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has received 16 non-binding offers to become tenants at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County.
The New Jersey Wind Port is a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast.
At full build-out, the Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly, and operations jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic growth, according to a statement from New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
“The New Jersey Wind Port is a game-changing investment that establishes New Jersey as the capital of offshore wind in the United States,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday. “The overwhelming response to this early opportunity to lease space at the Wind Port from the biggest global players in offshore wind shows that we are already well on our way to achieving this vision and driving economic growth that firmly aligns with our environmental goals.”
The offers were made in response to a recent Notice for Sublease of Property. This solicitation result confirms the offshore wind industry’s strong and sustained interest in partnering with the state to turn the New Jersey Wind Port into an internationally recognized offshore wind hub that will drive economic growth and job creation in South Jersey and throughout the Garden State.
"The economic benefits will be significant and long lasting. This project will create hundreds of construction jobs, support thousands of ancillary jobs, and generate $500 million in annual economic activity," Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, said in a statement. "It didn’t happen by accident. This is the realization of a vision that has been more than a decade in the making, going back to our Offshore Wind Economic Development Act of 2010.
"It was an investment in New Jersey’s future that capitalized on our strengths, including a highly skilled workforce and an effective transportation infrastructure, and our willingness to invest in the evolving clean energy sector," according to the statement. "It is an investment in New Jersey’s future that will put our state in the forefront of a new industry that will offer expanding opportunities for generations to come.”
