Global Crossing Airlines looking to train flight attendants out of Atlantic City Airport

Global Crossing Airlines, known as GlobalX, is looking to train 15 to 20 more flight attendants after recruiting 13 local residents in August, County Spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

The Atlantic City International Airport will serve as a base of operations for GlobalX, a Miami-based charter airline that will be flying aircrafts for casinos, cruise lines, major hotel and resort destinations and incentive groups.

The company also has contracts to fly the Temple and Monmouth university football teams out of ACY.

Those interested in training for the position must be ages 21 or older, have two years of customer service experience, have a valid passport with permission to travel domestically and internationally and must be eligible to work within the U.S. without needing sponsorship.

Additionally, candidates must have proof of COVID019 vaccination and have no flight restrictions.

There will be a four week training program held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last week of training will be held in Miami.

Interested applications can call the Atlantic County Office of Workforce Development to receive more information at 609-485-0052, ext. 4846

Training is expected to begin in November and those interested in applying are encouraged to call by Oct. 8.

