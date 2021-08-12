Girl Scouts to hold Mega Recruitment event Saturday

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey plan to hold a “Mega” Recruitment Event on Saturday consisting of multiple events across nine counties, including Atlantic.

The goal of the simultaneous events is to attract future Girl Scouts and adult volunteer troop leaders.

“We are focusing on adults with a goal to bring 1,000 leads for different girls of all ages,” said Lori Wolfhope, senior director of girls experiences and volunteer support. “We rely heavily on volunteers to give that experience to our girls.”

In-person events are the most vital recruitment tool the Girl Scouts use. When the COVID-19 pandemic made such events impossible, the council turned to digital means, including social media and Zoom, and old-fashioned word-of-mouth.

“We know that during COVID a lot of girls missed out on a lot of socialization as well as learning opportunities,” Wolfhope said.

The local Girl Scouts council offers four pillars of programming: STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills and outdoors. Girl Scouts of all ages earn badges for gaining experience in the four aforementioned areas. For instance, selling cookies could earn Girl Scouts a “Cookie Business” badge.