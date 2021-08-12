 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl Scouts to hold Mega Recruitment event Saturday
0 comments

Girl Scouts to hold Mega Recruitment event Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
GrAtlanta20_Energy_1028.jpg

Photographs of Girl Scouts in various scenarios: Binoculars, classroom, climate protest, energy (engineering), graduation, hiking, indoor camp, jumping, photography, portraits, running, sisterhood, and student government.

 Kate T. Parker, provided

ABC News reports the Girl Scouts have approximately 15 million boxes of unsold cookies

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey plan to hold a “Mega” Recruitment Event on Saturday consisting of multiple events across nine counties, including Atlantic.

The goal of the simultaneous events is to attract future Girl Scouts and adult volunteer troop leaders.

“We are focusing on adults with a goal to bring 1,000 leads for different girls of all ages,” said Lori Wolfhope, senior director of girls experiences and volunteer support. “We rely heavily on volunteers to give that experience to our girls.”

In-person events are the most vital recruitment tool the Girl Scouts use. When the COVID-19 pandemic made such events impossible, the council turned to digital means, including social media and Zoom, and old-fashioned word-of-mouth.

“We know that during COVID a lot of girls missed out on a lot of socialization as well as learning opportunities,” Wolfhope said.

The local Girl Scouts council offers four pillars of programming: STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills and outdoors. Girl Scouts of all ages earn badges for gaining experience in the four aforementioned areas. For instance, selling cookies could earn Girl Scouts a “Cookie Business” badge.

Wolfhope described this weekend’s events as a place where parents, girls and adults can learn about the organization's programming and volunteer duties. 

“We want to make sure that families know about Girl Scouts and the opportunities that we can give their girls.”

The Girls Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey will have a table in front of ShopRite of English Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3003 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

More information on the event and locations can be found at gscsnj.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join/join-now-events.html.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News