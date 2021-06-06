 Skip to main content
Girl, 11, hospitalized after being pulled from Brigantine resort pool
0 comments
top story

Girl, 11, hospitalized after being pulled from Brigantine resort pool

Brigantine Police

An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.

Brigantine Police officers responded to the pool for a report of a missing child. Officers on the scene noticed the pool was cloudy, and Officer Kenneth Panas entered the water to look for the missing girl. The girl was found at the bottom of the pool.

Panas swam the girl to the edge of the pool, where Sgt. Todd Devine and Officer Chris Ludy conducted CPR on the girl. The girl was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Her condition was not immediately available.

Brigantine Police with the assistance of Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office conducted the investigation and determined the incident was an accident. The girl was reported playing in the pool area before the incident.

A message by The Press was left with Legacy Resorts but not returned Sunday evening.

No further information will be released due to the victim’s age and out of respect for the privacy of her family, Brigantine Police said.

