Gillian's Wonderland Pier ordered to be put up for auction

The Cape May County sheriff on Thursday ordered Gillian's Wonderland Pier to be put up for auction, according to a report from NBC10

The Ocean City boardwalk amusement pier, owned by city Mayor Jay Gillian, has defaulted on $8 million in loans, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gillian said he has secured financing for the property, however, and it will not be put up for auction.

"I want to reassure our loyal guests that Wonderland Pier will be open for business, as usual, for the 2021 season," Gillian said in the report.

"Like many business across the nation, Gillian's Wonderland Pier was deeply affected by the COVID-19 shutdown and restrictions. But we have secured financing, and we look forward to another WONDERful summer in America's Greatest Family Resort."

The park has been owned and operated by the Gillian family since 1929.

Much of that debt, however, was accrued before the pandemic. Court records in state Superior Court's Office of Foreclosure show that the Gillians owe First Priority Bank about $8 million in mortgage debt, the report said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.