Gillian's Wonderland Pier open after fatal accident

OCEAN CITY — Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk is open as an investigation continues into a fatal fall there.

All amusement rides in New Jersey must undergo annual inspection through the state Department of Community Affairs. That process is underway at Wonderland, according to DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan.

The department needed additional documentation on the decking around the Ferris wheel, the ride the man was working on when he fell from a lift May 2.

An investigation of that accident remains underway by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Few details have been officially released.

“The investigation is open and ongoing,” OSHA spokesperson Leni Fortson said Friday.

On May 2, Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, Salem County, was pronounced dead at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. City officials have said he died of his injuries from the fall.

Sanger was vice president of and a partner in Cargo Tech International Inc. of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, which was working on the rides at the amusement park in preparation for the season. After the accident, his partner and president of the company, Shane Smith, said Sanger had been working on the Ferris wheel on a lift when the concrete on which it was parked collapsed.

Ryan said Friday that the DCA required — and has received — documentation that a licensed engineer inspected the pier decking after the accident, and certified it for continued use of supporting the rides and the anticipated additional weight of patrons.

“The Department has also received a Certificate of Approval from the local construction official for the repairs performed to the portion of damaged decking involved in the incident,” reads a statement from Ryan on Friday. “Upon the department’s review of the above-mentioned documentation, the park’s owner/operator was permitted to reopen to the general public the amusement rides located on the outside upper deck portion of the pier at Gillian’s.”

The park was open for Memorial Day weekend and offered a special event Thursday with fireworks and reduced ticket prices. Posted hours show the amusement park open evenings starting at 6 on weekdays until June 27, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays. For the last week of the month, the listed hours are 2 to 9 p.m., with a warning that hours are subject to change and that “select rides” are available in the pre- and postseason.

According to the DCA’s Ryan, the department is in the process of inspecting rides at the park.

“Rides on location which have already received and passed their required annual inspection have been permitted to operate for the 2022 season,” she wrote. “The Department's Amusement Ride Safety Unit does not anticipate any delays with completing ride inspection requests as they are received.”

Jay Gillian, president of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier as well as the mayor of Ocean City, did not respond to requests for comment Friday. In a statement posted to the park’s Facebook page on the day of the accident, he expressed sadness about what had happened and said the company would cooperate with authorities.

On the park’s Facebook page in May, one person asked why the Ferris wheel was not running, with an answer from another Facebook user that it was up and running when he saw it. Several other people commented that they were excited to visit the park this summer.

