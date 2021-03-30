 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City plans to be enhanced
0 comments

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City plans to be enhanced

{{featured_button_text}}
amusements_Gillians Wonderland

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

 BILL BARLOW Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk will open its indoor rides this weekend.

OCEAN CITY — The Gillian and Mita families announced Tuesday they are joining together to enhance Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk here.

The two families have a deep history in amusements and hospitality and are partnering to better serve guests.

“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City landmark,” said Mayor Jay Gillian, the pier's owner. “Last weekend our park saw record-breaking numbers and we are looking forward to welcoming even more guests back to Wonderland this summer."

The Gillian Family has been on the Ocean City Boardwalk since 1929.

“Living in Ocean City for more than forty years, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has been a favorite place for not only my wife and I, but also our children and now grandchildren,” said Eustace Mita, who is the chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts. “We are looking forward to working alongside Jay and his family as both families are committed to providing a wholesome guest experience.”

In his early years, Eustace started a company, Mita Leasing, which became one of the top 10 leasing companies on the East Coast.

In 1989, Mita joined forces with his uncle and founded a company called Half a Car. Half a Car was sold in 2000.

Mita founded Achristavest, where he develops state-of-the-art residential homes around the country, including Utah, Maryland, the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In 2013 Mita founded Icona Resorts, a luxury hotel brand, which has beachfront locations in southern New Jersey, including the Icona Diamond Beach, Avalon and Cape May.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

A look at Atlantic City's piers

1 of 59

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News