Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City plans to be enhanced

OCEAN CITY — The Gillian and Mita families announced Tuesday they are joining together to enhance Gillian's Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk here.

The two families have a deep history in amusements and hospitality and are partnering to better serve guests.

“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City landmark,” said Mayor Jay Gillian, the pier's owner. “Last weekend our park saw record-breaking numbers and we are looking forward to welcoming even more guests back to Wonderland this summer."

The Gillian Family has been on the Ocean City Boardwalk since 1929.

“Living in Ocean City for more than forty years, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has been a favorite place for not only my wife and I, but also our children and now grandchildren,” said Eustace Mita, who is the chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts. “We are looking forward to working alongside Jay and his family as both families are committed to providing a wholesome guest experience.”

In his early years, Eustace started a company, Mita Leasing, which became one of the top 10 leasing companies on the East Coast.