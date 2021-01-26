 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City ordered to be put up for auction
0 comments
top story

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City ordered to be put up for auction

{{featured_button_text}}
amusements_Gillian 2

Byclists ride past the closed Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk. ‘If we don’t open by July 4, it will be catastrophic for the amusement industry,’ says Michele Gillian, the executive director of Ocean City’s Chamber of Commerce and the wife of Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, who operates Wonderland.

 BILL BARLOW / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County sheriff last Thursday ordered Gillian's Wonderland Pier to be put up for auction.

Court documents confirm the Boardwalk amusement pier, owned by Mayor Jay Gillian, has defaulted on $8 million in loans.

In the report, Gillian said he has secured financing for the property and it will not be put up for auction.

"We want to reassure our loyal guests that Wonderland Pier will be open for business, as usual, for the upcoming 2021 season," Gillian said in a Facebook post Monday. "We look forward to another WONDERful summer in America's Greatest Family Resort."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gillian did not respond to a request from The Press for comment.

The park has been owned and operated by the Gillian family since 1929.

Much of the pier's debt was accrued before the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sept. 17 court filing in the state Superior Court's Office of Foreclosure shows GILMACO, Inc., the company owned by the Gillians, owes First Priority Bank about $8 million in mortgage debt, and has owed at least $7.3 million of it since 2019. Over the following two years, GILMACO took out additional loans, bringing the amount owed over $8 million.

The $7.3 million, mentioned in the first count of the civil complaint, was due Aug. 25, 2019, after GILMACO had failed to pay the most recent principal payment of $100,000. With the lack of payment, First Priority Bank claims it is entitled to possession of the property.

+1 
111220_nws_veteransday

GILLIAN

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News