Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City ordered to be put up for auction

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County sheriff last Thursday ordered Gillian's Wonderland Pier to be put up for auction.

Court documents confirm the Boardwalk amusement pier, owned by Mayor Jay Gillian, has defaulted on $8 million in loans.

In the report, Gillian said he has secured financing for the property and it will not be put up for auction.

"We want to reassure our loyal guests that Wonderland Pier will be open for business, as usual, for the upcoming 2021 season," Gillian said in a Facebook post Monday. "We look forward to another WONDERful summer in America's Greatest Family Resort."

Gillian did not respond to a request from The Press for comment.

The park has been owned and operated by the Gillian family since 1929.

Much of the pier's debt was accrued before the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sept. 17 court filing in the state Superior Court's Office of Foreclosure shows GILMACO, Inc., the company owned by the Gillians, owes First Priority Bank about $8 million in mortgage debt, and has owed at least $7.3 million of it since 2019. Over the following two years, GILMACO took out additional loans, bringing the amount owed over $8 million.