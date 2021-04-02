Gillian's Wonderland Pier bringing in Icona hotel owners to 'enhance' Ocean City amusement park

“It’s very important because it’s a touchstone place,” Zentmeyer said of the pier. “It’s one of the places that’s been here for decades and decades, and people like familiarity.

“I’ve taken my kids here; I’ve taken my grandkids here (and) still take my grandkids here; so it’s definitely important.”

The two families behind the partnership have a deep history in amusements and hospitality and said they are teaming up to better serve guests.

“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier,” Gillian said in a statement. “Last weekend, our park saw record-breaking numbers, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more guests back to Wonderland this summer.”

Bokunewicz said the partnership is further proof of how tight-knit shore businesses and communities are.

“Anyone who grew up visiting Ocean City and the amusement piers can attest to their significance as area landmarks and anchors for the Boardwalk,” Bokunewicz said. “They are an important draw for the city and key among the family-friendly amenities it offers.