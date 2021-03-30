Gillian's Wonderland Pier bringing in Icona hotel owners to 'enhance' Ocean City amusement park

OCEAN CITY — The owners of Gillian's Wonderland Pier are teaming up with the owners of the Icona hotel chain to enhance the Boardwalk amusement park, they announced Tuesday.
The news follows reports earlier this year that the Cape May County sheriff had ordered Gillian's put up for auction, having defaulted on $8 million in loans. In the report, park owner and Mayor Jay Gillian said he had secured financing for the property, and it would not be put up for auction.
The two families have a deep history in amusements and hospitality and said they are partnering to better serve guests.
“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City landmark,” said Gillian in a news release. “Last weekend our park saw record-breaking numbers, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more guests back to Wonderland this summer."
OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County sheriff last Thursday ordered Gillian’s Wonderland Pier to …
The park has been owned and operated by the Gillian family since 1929.
“Living in Ocean City for more than 40 years, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has been a favorite place for not only my wife and I, but also our children and now grandchildren,” said Eustace Mita, chairman and CEO of Icona Resorts. “We are looking forward to working alongside Jay and his family as both families are committed to providing a wholesome guest experience.”
In his early years, Eustace started Mita Leasing, which became one of the top 10 leasing companies on the East Coast.
In 1989, Mita joined forces with his uncle and founded a company called Half a Car, which was sold in 2000.
Mita founded Achristavest, where he develops residential homes, including in Utah, Maryland, the Carolinas, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In 2013, Mita founded Icona Resorts, a luxury hotel brand, which has beachfront locations including Icona Diamond Beach, Avalon and Cape May.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
