Gillian's Wonderland Pier bringing in Icona hotel owners to 'enhance' Ocean City amusement park

OCEAN CITY — The owners of Gillian's Wonderland Pier are teaming up with the owners of the Icona hotel chain to enhance the Boardwalk amusement park, they announced Tuesday.

The news follows reports earlier this year that the Cape May County sheriff had ordered Gillian's put up for auction, having defaulted on $8 million in loans. In the report, park owner and Mayor Jay Gillian said he had secured financing for the property, and it would not be put up for auction.

The two families have a deep history in amusements and hospitality and said they are partnering to better serve guests.

“We are thrilled that the Mita family is joining us in continuing the great tradition of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City landmark,” said Gillian in a news release. “Last weekend our park saw record-breaking numbers, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more guests back to Wonderland this summer."

The park has been owned and operated by the Gillian family since 1929.