Gillian sworn to fourth term as mayor of Ocean City, Madden named council president

OCEAN CITY — Pete Madden will again lead the Ocean City Council, decided in a unanimous vote Friday at the annual reorganization meeting held at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The meeting also saw Mayor Jay Gillian take the oath of office for a fourth term, and the swearing in of new council member Tony Polcini.

More than 100 people turned out at the start of the July 4 holiday weekend for the reorganization at the pier, which can seat far more. Outside, thousands strolled or rode on the Boardwalk in the summer sun, and in either direction, colorful umbrellas shaded blankets on the crowded beach.

Polcini ran with Madden and Karen Bergman on a City Council ticket backing Gillian in the hard-fought May election. While that race may have shown divisions within Ocean City politics, they were not apparent on Friday, in a meeting that also saw Madden and Bergman take their oaths of office.

What was on display at the mostly ceremonial event was faith, with speakers thanking God as well as their family members and praying for guidance for the coming term.

In her invocation, Marcia Stanford, the pastor of Macedonia United Methodist Church and chaplain at United Methodist Church, described God as the spirit of unity and justice, and prayed that the governing body would remember that they are servants as well as leaders.

“Every one, regardless of their race, their gender, or their religion, they are our neighbors,” she said. “Help them to always hold in their heart the children, the elderly, the poor, those who are hungry, those who have no homes, and those who are ill in body, mind and spirit. Help them not to forget the stranger or the immigrant in our midst, and those who live on the margins.”

In his comments, Gillian emphasized the sense of community, and called on people to be kinder and more patient with each other. Many of the speakers became emotional at times, as Gillian did when he thanked his father, Roy Gillian who is 92 and formerly served as Ocean City Mayor in the 1980s and as a Cape May County Freeholder.

Roy Gillian sat in the front row, and joined his son when he took the oath of office.

“There is no way I would be standing here if it wasn’t for him,” Jay Gillian said of his father. He also spoke of his late mother and other family members.

Gillian spoke of his own children and grandchildren, joking that his wife, Michele Gillian, may not want to admit that she’s a grandmother but there are now 10 of them.

“And thank God for these amusement rides with 10 of them, believe me. It gets expensive,” he said. Gillian is the president of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk.

Richard Russell, Ocean City’s longtime municipal judge, swore in Gillian, while former Ocean City Councilman Antwan McClellan, who is now a state assemblyman, swore in Madden and Bergman.

Bergman was set to be sworn in by Superior Court Judge Susan Sheppard, but Sheppard was unable to attend the meeting.

Gillian, Bergman and Polcini thanked God at the meeting, and spoke of their faith as foundational to their lives and to service to the community. Each of the successful candidates in the spring election promised the city would continue to make improvements to the city and said they would always listen to their constituents.

“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Gillian said.

“Thank you all for reelecting Mayor Gillian,” Bergman said in her comments. She focused on teamwork and community, and praised the current city team as working for the betterment of the community and listening to residents.

She described it as “a team that pulls together through the storms, and more recently the pandemic.”

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be disagreements or discussions about sensitive topics,” said Madden in his comments after being sworn in. “But I know as an elected official, it’s about serving the needs and the wants of the community.”

This is Polcini’s first elected office. He promised to learn quickly and to remain independent on council.

“I promised on the campaign trail that I would look at all sides of an issue, inform myself of the possible outcomes and decisions and make recommendations based on what is best for the citizens,” he said.

Madden has been on City Council for eight years. He was named City Council president in 2016, then later Councilman Bob Barr was named to the post.

At the last meeting in June, Barr said he would not seek another year as council president.

“This is not an easy job, when you’re trying to navigate seven personalities,” Barr said at that meeting.

Speculation was high that Bergman would take the seat as president this year. She was the highest vote getter in the May election of the six candidates for three seats. But she made a motion nominating Madden. She was unanimously approved as the council vice president.

The council president has the same single vote on resolutions and ordinances as other members, but leads the council meetings and can have a strong impact on the discussions.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

