Gillian pitches $42M public safety project for Ocean City

As envisioned, both the fire headquarters and the public safety building would be demolished for additional parking. The new building would require moving the popular skate park and the existing parking lot to the recreation fields behind the Primary School.

The skate park would need to be rebuilt at the new location, presenting another roadblock for the proposal. When the park opened in 2015, the city put $250,000 into the cost, with Cape May County covering $500,000 through its open space fund.

City officials believe the county will not allow the existing park to be demolished until the new one is in place, which could take a year.

The construction of the combined building itself could take about 18 months.

Gillian hopes to have building plans finalized in early fall. He said a lot of federal infrastructure grant money is likely to become available, and said the city has been preparing for the project, one he says will improve public safety.

“This seems to tick all the boxes,” Smith said.