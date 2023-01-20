Gillian: Ocean City accepts and welcomes all people

OCEAN CITY — Citing recent news reports, Mayor Jay Gillian said his city accepts all residents, guests and students, regardless of race, creed or orientation.

In his weekly message Friday afternoon, Gillian suggested recent news stories depicted Ocean City as anti-LGBTQ “based on the words of a few individuals months ago.” He did not indicate what news outlet he meant.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this kind of reporting, and I feel obligated to respond on behalf of the community,” Gillian wrote in his message to residents. “Ocean City accepts and supports all of its students, residents and guests without regard to race, creed or sexual orientation — especially in the schools. The stories’ generalizations do not reflect the character or attitude of Ocean City as a whole and are contrary to our core values.”

This week, Philadelphia Magazine published an article with the headline “Is Ocean City, New Jersey, the next anti-LGBTQ Town?” In it, writer Victor Fiorillo describes a recent visit to the shore resort, and also cites a September rally at City Hall attended by three school board candidates supported by the organization Moms for Liberty.

Gillian did not say that was the impetus for his comments Friday, however. He faulted all news coverage on the issue in a text message Friday.

A recent Philadelphia Inquirer story by Amy S. Rosenberg said the new school board alarms the LGBTQ community, and a Press of Atlantic City report on Joseph Clark being named the vice president of the Board of Education this week included background on the controversy, which coincided with the 12-member school board’s 6-6 deadlock that left the choice of vice president up to the Cape May County superintendent.

Joseph Clark to return as school board vice president in Ocean City OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County superintendent of schools has named Joseph Clark vice presi…

Questions of sexuality and gender, and how they are taught and tolerated in schools, were at the forefront of the race for the Board of Education this year.

Gillian uses his weekly message to update visitors and residents on city projects, list upcoming events and otherwise pass on messages to residents, for instance about the deaths of community members.

In this week’s message, he also touched on the deaths of humpback whales in the area. Ocean City has not had a whale wash up on its beaches in several years, but there have been recent incidents in the neighboring communities of Strathmere, Atlantic City and Brigantine.

Gillian joined calls for a moratorium on work underway on offshore wind power projects.

“We are monitoring the situation with the recent whale deaths in our region, and will continue to gather facts from the appropriate agencies in an effort to determine the cause and if there are any actions we should take locally to address this matter,” Gillian wrote. “In the meantime, I believe there should be a pause in offshore wind activity in the ocean until we are assured that this is not a contributing factor.”

He also updated residents on a beach replenishment project underway downtown.

Ocean City honors Dr. King, calls for unity OCEAN CITY – Speakers at Ocean City’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day called for a …

“I want to remind everybody that beach access is restricted in the areas where the Army Corps of Engineers is working on the current replenishment project. For your own safety and to allow the contractor to operate its heavy equipment unhindered, please do not cut through the work area to get to the ocean,” Gillian wrote. “And do not disregard the instructions of the personnel monitoring access to the work site. Police will strictly enforce these restrictions. Daily updates on which beach access points are closed are available at www.ocnj.us/BeachReplenishmentUpdate.”

The current work is part of a $21.5 million project U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project, bringing sand from the Great Egg Harbor Inlet onto the city’s beaches. The work continues 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

More sand is planned to be added later in 2023 to the south end of Ocean City, as well as to beaches in Strathmere and Sea Isle City.