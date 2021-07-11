Gilda’s Club Dragon Boat Festival attracts 22 teams to Lake Lenape

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Gilda’s Club South Jersey held its fifth annual Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lenape Park East in Mays Landing on Sunday.
Nearly 500 rowers competed on 22 boats in three categories — corporate, community and student or club teams. The Dragon Boat Festival benefits the organization’s free programs for men, women, teens and children impacted by cancer.
The organization is named for actress/comedienne Gilda Radner. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1986. For two years, she endured surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Her cancer was diagnosed too late for effective treatment. She died on May 20, 1989.
Following her death, her husband Gene Wilder, Joanna Bull and many of her friends and family founded Gilda’s Club in her memory.
Gilda's Club South Jersey is a nonprofit cancer support community based in Linwood. It offers a variety of cancer support groups, healthy lifestyle workshops, educational lectures and social activities for individuals living with cancer, their families and friends.
Its mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.
Participants competed in numerous heats that led to the finals where the winning teams were crowned. Each team included 21 to 24 members with a minimum of twelve female competitors.
In addition to the races the all-day event included a flower tossing ceremony for loved ones touched by cancer, live entertainment, local food and other vendors and craft beer tasting featuring seven local breweries.
“We are so excited to be back on the water for 2021,” said Jessica Melville, the organization’s Development director, who chaired the event. “We are ready to build things back up and get back to normal.
“Our fundraising goal for this, our biggest event, is $100,000,” she said. “We have 50 volunteers helping us today, proving that community is stronger than cancer.”
