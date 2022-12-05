Ghost-gun case in Hammonton draws five-year sentence

A Burlington County man will spend as much as five years in prison for a case involving the sale of a ghost gun in Hammonton.

Gregory Carleton, 51, of Marlton, was sentenced to state prison on Nov. 17 for a series of weapons offenses involving a multitude of conventional firearms and ghost guns, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He received five years for each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit, with 3½ years of parole ineligibility; and 1½ years for each of three counts of unlawful transport and sale of a firearm. The sentences run concurrent to one another.

Carleton was observed selling a ghost gun in Hammonton on Jan. 17, 2018. He was subsequently arrested by the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from Hammonton police, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Search warrants executed on Carleton’s Mercedes Benz R320 after the arrest uncovered two handguns. Around 23 additional handguns, as well as six rifles and shotguns were found after a search warrant was executed on Carleton’s Marlton residence, according to the prosecutor's office.

One of the handguns in the car and 15 in the residence were ghost guns. Materials used to make handguns and rifles were also uncovered during the searches, authorities said.

Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers that can generally be assembled from individually obtained gun parts. Gov. Phil Murphy signed new gun-control legislation in July, which included a clause that increased penalties for certain ghost-gun crimes committed in the state. Around the time of the signing, law enforcement had seized or recovered 139 ghost guns, of which 23 had been used in shootings.

The ATF was set to enact new regulations in August that subjected ghost guns to the conventional-gun regulations, including by requiring background checks in more cases and mandating the inclusion of a serial on certain ghost-gun parts. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has joined with several other state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in litigation surrounding the new ghost-gun regulations.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen and Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws represented the state in the case against Carleton.