Get ready, New Jersey — plastic bag ban coming soon to a store near you

Get ready, New Jersey.

Beginning May 4, going to the store is going to be a little different.

No longer will you be able to roll into the grocery store empty handed and leave with a shopping cart full of plastic bags holding your week’s supplies. It’s the end of the single-use plastic bag, everywhere, in the Garden State.

On that Wednesday in May, a new law will take effect throughout the state prohibiting not only single-use plastic bags, but also paper bags in larger stores. And forget about getting your takeout in those polystyrene containers.

While many towns such as Somers Point, Ventnor and Stone Harbor have already made the shift to the “bring your own bags” model or offering bags to buy at checkout, this will level the playing field.

“Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers and oceans,” Gov. Phil Murphy said when the law was signed in 2020. “We are addressing the problem of plastic pollution head on with solutions that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen our environment for future generations.”

On face value, the law appears to be the right thing to do in light of increasing concerns about sustainability and global warming. But not everyone is embracing the mandate with open arms.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult,” said Gerald Thornton, director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners. “And it’s going to be very difficult to enforce.”

Like other coastal counties in our state, Cape May relies on the flood of tourism, and its dollars, to feed businesses and the residents who work at them.

“I’m not saying there’s not a need for it,” Thornton said. “I recognize the difficulty with plastic bags, but at the same time we get almost 10 million visitors in the county of Cape May in the summertime. And they’re all not going to be bringing their own bags with them.”

Thornton questioned the ban on paper bags, which can be recycled, and said more reasonable alternatives should be investigated.

Cape May County government has been concerned about the upcoming law for some time, he said, especially how it will affect the smaller businesses that make up a large portion of the area. With the added costs that businesses will incur to purchase reusable bags, along with food service businesses that must now purchase more environmentally friendly takeout containers, they may be forced to pass the added cost on to their customers. And with inflation already causing prices to soar, the timing is not the best, Thornton said.

To that end, the county is working with its Department of Tourism and Chamber of Commerce and has developed a public relations and advertising plan to get the word out to businesses and residents and prepare them for the change.

In Atlantic County, businesses are also preparing for the deadline with an eye on how it will affect their bottom line.

“Removing the single-use bags will have its problems,” said Jason Moss, general manager at Tilton Market in Northfield. “The first effect is it’s going to cost us some money because we now have to go out and buy the reusable bags.”

The Tilton Market started getting the word out to its customers Dec. 1 with signs on their doors alerting customers that they should bring their own bags or be charged 10 cents each for single-use bags. Those bags will disappear in May, replaced with reusable bags. Moss said they are in the process of finding vendors that can not only provide adequate reusable bags, but also bags that will hold up for the future.

“I don’t want to get a reusable bag that is good for three or four weeks, or three or four uses, and then it gets put in the garbage,” he said. They hope to have a supply of branded reusable bags by March that will be available for sale to their customers.

Moss said the cost of single-use bags has been climbing “through the roof” for some time. And manufacturers of the reusable bags are aware of the single-use bag bans and are backed up with orders. They’re also in a position where they can dictate terms.

“These companies know you need them now,” Moss said. “They kind of have you.”

“Long term for a business like ours, it is a good thing because dollar-wise the plastic and paper bags do cost us a lot,” he said. “It’s a tough position to be in. It’s a big change for a lot of people in this type of business.”

Tilton Market, which has roots dating back 50 years, is a smaller market with a butcher, a popular deli that makes sandwiches and a half dozen aisles of groceries. His customers, which he describes as loyal, repeat shoppers they consider friends, have been understanding of the upcoming ban and supportive during this transition period.

So how effective will all this be for the environment? The answer is a mixed bag.

“It depends on what you’re trying to accomplish,” says Professor Patrick Hossay, chair of sustainability and energy science at Stockton University. “If you’re trying to reduce litter, yes, this could have an effect and it might be beneficial. If you’re trying to address global sustainability, like climate change, then it probably has no effect and could conceivably have a negative effect depending on what reusable bags people choose and how they use them.”

Most reusable bags are slightly disposable. He points out that some reusable bags will last you 20 trips to the grocery store, which will not make up for the environmental damage of manufacturing that bag. Studies have found that a person would have to use a reusable plastic or cloth bag thousands of times to make up for the environment damage caused in producing it as compared to single-use bags.

“Nobody is using a reusable bag a thousand times, so the advantage is not clear to me,” Hossay said.

He believes a real benefit in plastic bag bans is how it raises awareness of environmental issues.

“Even though these types of policies can be problematic, and may not always be beneficial, they do put the nature of plastic consumption, consumerism and the environmental impacts of our consumption on the public agenda and get people and lawmakers talking about the issue,” he said.

Hossay is in favor of policies that make plastic manufacturers more responsible for the life cycle of the product, including collecting and managing their products. That way the manufacturer has a real interest in making the product recyclable or reusable, because they have to deal with it.

One town that has some experience in banning the thin plastic bags is Somers Point. The municipality did away with single-use plastics in 2019. Somers Point Councilman Sean McGuigan was originally against the ban when it was enacted, but he has since changed his mind.

“The main reason I was not for it was because it isolated our businesses in Somers Point,” McGuigan said. “What it did was create an unfair business atmosphere.”

At first he received pushback from residents and businesses who were against the mandate. But as time passed, and residents became accustomed to keeping a supply of reusable bags in their cars, the grumbling calmed down.

“It’s like anything the government does,” McGuigan said. “It stings. You get angry. And you tear into the politicians. But eventually, you adjust.”

McGuigan’s advice to other municipalities faced with the new law is to communicate with their businesses, especially the smaller ones, and help residents prepare.

“It’s important to me that all these small businesses have every opportunity to thrive and to be successful,” he said. “There’s going to be grumbling, there’s no doubt about it. Let’s make sure that people are prepared.”

A random sampling of shoppers outside ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township seemed to agree that too many plastic bags can be seen littering the land and floating in waterways. And something should be done.

“I get it,” said Carol Ann Gardner, while loading up her vehicle on the way home to Mays Landing. “It is wasteful. If it gets people thinking about wasted plastic in their life, then I think it’s a good thing.”

“I think they should ban them,” said Jeanne LaPorte, of Egg Harbor Township. “Plastic is just getting out of hand.”

“It’s inconvenient for us, but it’s good for the environment,” said Megan Fuller, of Egg Harbor Township.

It may be a small step environmentally, but Hossay said all these steps bring us closer to addressing the climate crisis we’re facing and, potentially, a global catastrophe.

“We’re facing a deadline here,” he warned. “And this one is really looming. We need to do more, and we need to do more really quickly.”