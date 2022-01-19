George Norcross hopes to take "AC bread" national

ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers' "Atlantic City bread" national, using freezing technology developed by partner and food manufacturer Pat McKenna.
"He (McKenna) has perfected taking fully baked, frozen Atlantic City sub bread and sending to users," former bakery owner Frank Formica said Tuesday.
Norcross recently announced he has purchased controlling interest in Atlantic City's iconic Formica Brothers Bakery, which will become Formica Freitag Bakery.
He is partnering with McKenna, who leased the Formica bakery name and assets just before then-owner Formica filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2019. It was the bakery's 100th year as a family-owned business.
Formica has been a consultant to the business since, and will remain in that position, he said.
McKenna said Tuesday his Taste of Italy company in Egg Harbor City makes and ships high-quality frozen appetizers to major retailers like Wegman's, Whole Foods and ShopRite.
"If we can get the bread frozen and plug it into our channels, it could be a wonderful fit," McKenna said.
It's a special process, Formica said.
"You don't want to take away from the quality of the bread, crust and cell structure," Formica said.
Formica said Norcross was always interested in Atlantic City bread, having eaten it since childhood at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City.
"Once I was out of elected politics, we started talking about it. He said he wanted to keep it alive and nationalize the bread," said Formica, a longtime Atlantic County politician.
The new company plans to build a facility that meets the exacting standards of national stores, where the bread can be made and frozen using McKenna's special process. They are looking in Atlantic City, Formica said.
McKenna said the new facility, which he hopes to open in about two years, will create jobs, but he cannot estimate yet how many.
Formica Brothers Bakery was just about to turn 100 when Formica filed for bankruptcy. He said at the time it was caused by difficult economic conditions and two severe workplace injuries that resulted in amputations and lawsuits he could not afford to defend.
McKenna moved his food manufacturing company, A Taste of Italy, to Egg Harbor City several years ago from the Marlton area. He also purchased Rastelli’s Seafood in Egg Harbor City.
“For generations, my family and almost every person who has visited the Shore has eaten Formica’s Italian breads — in restaurants and sub shops, on the beach, and walking down the boardwalk,” Norcross said in a news release.
The Formica Bakery was founded by Francesco Formica and his wife, Rosa, in Atlantic City. It has been at its current location at 2310 Arctic Ave. since 1928.
It has served more than 280 local businesses, including famed delis and sub shops like White House in Atlantic City, Sack-O-Subs, Sugar Hill, Cape May’s Congress Hall and Atlantic City casinos. It also runs an Arctic Avenue bake shop.
“I grew up learning how to bake the bread my grandfather and father made — bread that fed millions and is part of cherished memories for generations of people visiting and living down the shore,” Formica said. “I look forward to working with the Norcross family and Pat McKenna as we build on our families’ legacies and making my grandfather’s bread part of people’s memories for the next 100 years.”
Norcross' grandfather, George E. Norcross, worked at his father-in-law’s bakery, Freitag’s Bakery, at 247 Kaighn Ave. in Camden, according to the release.
Formica said in 2019 that the bakery and an affiliated company, Baker Boys LLC of Pleasantville, both filed for Chapter 7. But before doing so, he leased their assets — including the right to keep using the name Formica — to McKenna. An advantage of the deal was McKenna was an experienced food manufacturer who would keep the same employees working with no interruption in production or services, Formica said then.
In the deal, almost all of the employees of the bakery — 67 of 71 — kept their jobs, Formica said at the time.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
