George Norcross hopes to take "AC bread" national

“For generations, my family and almost every person who has visited the Shore has eaten Formica’s Italian breads — in restaurants and sub shops, on the beach, and walking down the boardwalk,” Norcross said in a news release.

The Formica Bakery was founded by Francesco Formica and his wife, Rosa, in Atlantic City. It has been at its current location at 2310 Arctic Ave. since 1928.

It has served more than 280 local businesses, including famed delis and sub shops like White House in Atlantic City, Sack-O-Subs, Sugar Hill, Cape May’s Congress Hall and Atlantic City casinos. It also runs an Arctic Avenue bake shop.

“I grew up learning how to bake the bread my grandfather and father made — bread that fed millions and is part of cherished memories for generations of people visiting and living down the shore,” Formica said. “I look forward to working with the Norcross family and Pat McKenna as we build on our families’ legacies and making my grandfather’s bread part of people’s memories for the next 100 years.”

Norcross' grandfather, George E. Norcross, worked at his father-in-law’s bakery, Freitag’s Bakery, at 247 Kaighn Ave. in Camden, according to the release.