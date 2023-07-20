A Millville man is believed to have been found dead in a wooded area of Louisiana after disappearing earlier this week.

Human remains belonging to Robert Owens Jr. were discovered in Kisatchie National Forest on Wednesday, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While formal autopsy results are pending, authorities believe the remains are that of Owens because of matching clothing and physical descriptions, the agency said Thursday.

The remains, which have undergone "severe decomposition," were found about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said. No other information about the discovery was released.

Authorities did not say whether they believe the death to be suspicious or accidential.

Galloway Township couple sees no end in their geocaching John and Debbie Sallis parked their cars near Reses Pharmacy in Pomona Plaza in its namesake…

Owens, 58, is suspected of being in the area "geocaching," a recreational outdoor activity in which participants use GPS tools to hide and seek containers called "geocaches," or "caches," at specific sites marked by coordinates, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to initial reports, with help from another geocacher, police found Owens' car. A computer check of the car indicated Owens was reported missing Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police were conducting a search of the area off Messina Road outside Alexandria. The search resumed at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service were involved in the search.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Tamiko Paulk at 318-473-6727.