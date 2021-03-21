General manager of Tropicana one of three women running casinos in Atlantic City

Reflecting back on her journey as a Black woman in gaming, there's a particular instance that has stuck with Grace.

"When I first started when I was down at Bally's and I was an entry-level manager, and there was an (environmental services) attendant that could have been my grandmother. And she stopped me and said, 'I am so proud of you,'" Grace said, recalling the incident. "This amazing lady didn't know my name, she didn't know what I did for a living, but all she saw that there was someone who looked like her — I was wearing a suit and that meant something for her."

For women who are hesitant to enter a male-dominated industry such as gaming, Grace has three words of advice: Just do it.

"Not to be cliché and steal from Nike, but I would say just do it," Grace said. "I would understand the hesitation because again, representation matters, and when you look up and you don't see people who look like you, you think perhaps maybe I can't do it or maybe I don't belong there ... Push through the nerves, push through any type of intimidation you might feel that you have the capability and skillset to do it and just jump in."

It's this sort of determination that resonated with Steve Callender, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

"She's (Grace) a hard worker. She's approachable. She's very intelligent. She was the perfect candidate," Callender said.

