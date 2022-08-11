Gas-like smell caused by chemical leak in Gloucester County, officials say

Authorities in South Jersey were investigating widespread complaints about a gas odor — later identified as a chemical with a rotten-egg smell — first reported in Gloucester County.

There were no reports of injuries. Late Wednesday night officials said testing was ongoing but there was no known risk to the public.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reported late Wednesday afternoon that emergency responders from multiple agencies were investigating the odor complaints and that the state Department of Environmental Protection also is assisting in the response.

Later Wednesday evening, officials in East Greenwich Township reported that the odor was coming from a truck stop with a trailer containing 7,000 gallons of a chemical that has a rotten-egg smell. The township said in a Facebook post that it was not being caused by natural gas.

"It is recommended to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities at this time" while crews work on the leak, the township said.

"We are aware that this odor is extremely widespread throughout western Gloucester and other parts of the county," Gloucester County Emergency Management said in its late-afternoon post on Facebook.

"Our 911 dispatch center is working extensively answering calls and related complaints of odors, please be patient with us as we move forward with this investigation," the agency said.

Video from TV station helicopters showed emergency responders at a gas station at the truck stop near Exit 18 of Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.