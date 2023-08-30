ATLANTIC CITY — A multi-building gas leak at Stanley Holmes Village was reported Tuesday, adding to a list of issues at the public housing complex.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority on Tuesday said an inspection found 17 gas leaks in 11 buildings at the complex off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The authority told tenants in an email that gas supplies were cut off from those buildings, and a timeframe on when they would be restored was unknown.

“We have a very good contractor, in Kisby Shore Plumbing, currently repairing the leaks and they also continue to inspect lines for any other potential leaks,” DeirDre Brock, director of management for the Housing Authority, wrote in the email.

The authority asked tenants to allow contractors to enter their units to inspect the gas lines and make necessary repairs.

Updates on the repairs would be made once they become available, Brock wrote.

The issues come while the authority is wrapped up in litigation regarding repairs at the complex.

Two weeks ago, a New Jersey Superior Court judge ruled that the Housing Authority did not comply with a previous ruling that required the agency to provide a timeline on repairs at Stanley Holmes Village.

Judge John C. Porto granted the latest motion brought by 87 Stanley Holmes residents in their lawsuit against the agency and ordered the Housing Authority to submit its repair plans to ensure “safe gas service” and “safe, adequate, reliable heat and hot water” at the complex.

Rich DeLucry, an attorney with Cooper Levenson and the Housing Authority’s general counsel, said the authority would “provide the most detailed plan and timetable that we can” ahead of the deadline, but he cautioned it would be a “living document.”

