ATLANTIC CITY — A multi-building gas leak at Stanley Holmes Village was reported Tuesday, adding to a list of issues at the public housing complex.
The Atlantic City Housing Authority on Tuesday said an inspection found 17 gas leaks in 11 buildings at the complex off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The authority told tenants in an email that gas supplies were cut off from those buildings, and a timeframe on when they would be restored was unknown.
“We have a very good contractor, in Kisby Shore Plumbing, currently repairing the leaks and they also continue to inspect lines for any other potential leaks,” DeirDre Brock, director of management for the Housing Authority, wrote in the email.
The authority asked tenants to allow contractors to enter their units to inspect the gas lines and make necessary repairs.
Updates on the repairs would be made once they become available, Brock wrote.
The issues come while the authority is wrapped up in litigation regarding repairs at the complex.
Two weeks ago, a New Jersey Superior Court judge ruled that the Housing Authority did not comply with a previous ruling that required the agency to provide a timeline on repairs at Stanley Holmes Village.
Judge John C. Porto granted the latest motion brought by 87 Stanley Holmes residents in their lawsuit against the agency and ordered the Housing Authority to submit its repair plans to ensure “safe gas service” and “safe, adequate, reliable heat and hot water” at the complex.
Rich DeLucry, an attorney with Cooper Levenson and the Housing Authority’s general counsel, said the authority would “provide the most detailed plan and timetable that we can” ahead of the deadline, but he cautioned it would be a “living document.”
GALLERY: Poor living conditions at Stanley Holmes Village
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, in Connie Harris's apartment, mold could be seen in the ceiling of her hall closet, adjacent to the bathroom that has not been functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job, leaving some of the debris in her hallway, due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris, 57, has been without a functioning bathroom since June 5, when the contractor stopped working in the middle of the job due to HUD rejecting emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris supplied these images of the mold problems in her apartment before contractors started remediation and repair and then stopped before being able to complete the bathroom on July 5 due to HUD cancelling emergency contracts..
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris supplied these images of the mold problems in her kitchen before contractors started remediation and repair and then stopped before being able to complete the bathroom on July 5 due to HUD cancelling emergency contracts..
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris supplied these images of the mold problems in her kitchen before contractors started remediation and repair and then stopped before being able to complete the bathroom on July 5 due to HUD cancelling emergency contracts..
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, Connie Harris supplied these images of the mold problems in her kitchen before contractors started remediation and repair and then stopped before being able to complete the bathroom on July 5 due to HUD cancelling emergency contracts..
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, missing windows, damaged, screens are visible on multiple units.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, tenants have complaints about mold, animal and insect infestation, and stopped contractor maintenance since HUD rejected emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, contractors left panels off crawlspaces, and the pipe was left uncompleted, since HUD rejected emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, some crawlspace panels were either missing or damaged, allowing animals to freely enter.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, tenants, like Davon Brown, 54, a resident at her current home for 15 years, have complaints about mold, animal and insect infestation, and stopped contractor maintenance since HUD rejected emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, tenants, like Davon Brown, 54, a resident at her current home for 15 years, have complaints about mold, animal and insect infestation, and stopped contractor maintenance since HUD rejected emergency contracts earlier this summer.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, missing windows, damaged, screens are visible on multiple units.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 4, 2023, at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, rain gutters are sometimes called planters, due to the weed growth accumulating there.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.