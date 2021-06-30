Gas leak leads to Linwood home evacuation Wednesday morning

Press staff reports
A construction crew working in the area of Wabash and Frances avenues in Linwood struck a gas line Wednesday morning, leading to the brief evacuation of a home, an official said.
Cleve Bryan, a senior communications specialist for South Jersey Gas said the gas leak was reported before 9 a.m. and had been repaired an hour later.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.