HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A gas leak Saturday afternoon has caused Walmart to close, police said.
The store in the Hamilton Marketplace, 700 Marketplace Blvd., will be temporary closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to a news release from township police.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
