Gary Fisher celebrates his 25th anniversary owning WAYV and 50 years in radio

Atlantic City-Cape May radio market is ranked No. 155 in the country out of 263 markets with populations of at least 75,000 people, but Fisher brings both a first-rate education and heavy duty experience to his role as the operator of these South Jersey radio stations.

"I have always been intrigued by radio," Fisher said. "Back in the 1950s, there were only six TV stations, and they all signed off at midnight, and so, when I discovered radio, it was on the air at 3 a.m. I was like something from outer space... I have been pretty much entranced with radio ever since."

Fisher is an Ivy League School graduate from Cornell University, but instead of pursuing law school or medicine, Fisher stuck with his interest in radio.

Fisher worked at several radio stations in the No. 1 market in the country, New York City, in sales at WCBS-AM 880, at WABC-AM 770 and was recruited by radio DJ Scott Shannon in 1983 to be the sales manager at the start of WHTZ-FM 100.3, commonly known as Z100, which became the No. 1 rated station in the market.

"Most people, who are entranced by radio, always want to own their own station," said Fisher, who celebrates 50 years in the radio business in total in addition to his 25 years owning Equity this year.

