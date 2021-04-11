Gary Fisher celebrates his 25th anniversary owning WAYV and 50 years in radio

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — People, who still listen to terrestrial radio, usually demonstrate a great deal of loyalty to the stations that they tune into heading to and from their jobs or while sitting at work.
Gary Fisher, 72, bought his first radio station, WAYV-FM 95.1 and started the Equity Communications company in 1996. During the last 25 years, Fisher also purchased WZXL-FM 100.7, WTTH-FM 96.1, WZBZ-FM 99.3 and the classic oldies station WMID-FM 93.1 and WMID-AM 1340 in Atlantic City, which is simulcast as WCMC-AM 1230 in Cape May.
Fisher, an Atlantic City resident, is an anomaly as most radio stations are either owned by corporations, or if they are privately owned, they are usually not in the possession of the same person for decades. Equity is currently the largest locally owned media company in the state.
"People have called us a very sturdy David against a bunch of Goliaths," said Fisher, who competes against the Town Square Media and the Beasley Media Group among others.
Fisher held onto these stations and survived through 9/11, the Great Recession, Atlantic City casino closings, Hurricane Sandy and the latest disaster, the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We came through that (COVID) OK due in large part to the staff that has kept the company going for the last 25 years and due to streaming, which at one point, was looked at as an existential threat to radio, and it became our savior. Everybody left the roads and was streaming audio and radio in their homes," Fisher said.
Atlantic City-Cape May radio market is ranked No. 155 in the country out of 263 markets with populations of at least 75,000 people, but Fisher brings both a first-rate education and heavy duty experience to his role as the operator of these South Jersey radio stations.
"I have always been intrigued by radio," Fisher said. "Back in the 1950s, there were only six TV stations, and they all signed off at midnight, and so, when I discovered radio, it was on the air at 3 a.m. I was like something from outer space... I have been pretty much entranced with radio ever since."
Fisher is an Ivy League School graduate from Cornell University, but instead of pursuing law school or medicine, Fisher stuck with his interest in radio.
Fisher worked at several radio stations in the No. 1 market in the country, New York City, in sales at WCBS-AM 880, at WABC-AM 770 and was recruited by radio DJ Scott Shannon in 1983 to be the sales manager at the start of WHTZ-FM 100.3, commonly known as Z100, which became the No. 1 rated station in the market.
"Most people, who are entranced by radio, always want to own their own station," said Fisher, who celebrates 50 years in the radio business in total in addition to his 25 years owning Equity this year.
Equity Communications’ oldies simulcast on WMID 1340 AM in Atlantic City and WCMC 1230 AM in…
Fisher found contemporary hits radio station WAYV in a pre-foreclosure situation in 1995. He and his business partner, Stephen Gormley, had a vision of building a major market radio station and company in Atlantic City.
"We got WAYV turned around quickly due in large part to Mike and Diane (the morning drive radio hosts)," said Fisher, whose Equity headquarters are located in the Bayport One building on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
The purchase of classic rock radio station WZXL came next, followed by classic oldies WCMC in Cape May County in 1998.
Equity Communications was completed with buying of urban adult contemporary radio statton WTTH, classic oldies WMID in Atlantic County and urban-leaning rhythmic contemporary station WZBZ in 2002.
Rhythmic hip hop was not on the air of commercial radio in South Jersey at the time. Within five months, WZBZ was the No. 1 radio station in the market with its mixture of hip hop and R&B, both new and oldies.
Just like Fisher learned from other stations before creating Equity, Keith Fader, from Margate, learned everything about radio from Fisher.
"I took all that knowledge from Equity to 100's of other radio stations and sales teams throughout the United States the past 12 years with the company I work for now, Advantage Systems," Fader said.
Fisher hires others to program the music on his stations, but he does try to listen to the morning radio shows with live DJs, the Mike and Diane Show on WAYV and the JoJo & Scotty Show on WZXL.
Fisher also started to listen to the Steve Harvey Morning Show because he said it is a much edgier show than the previous morning show on WTTH, which was the the Tom Joyner Show.
"Eighty percent of my time is spent in sales. Twenty percent in management and programming. Anybody left in radio has to concentrate on sales because it used to be a situation where if you built it they will come, and the money will be there," Fisher said. "Now, everybody in radio is up against the world's monopolies of Facebook and Google, and the money is not automatic."
For the 25 years that Fisher has owned Equity, Shannon Wray Norris, the director of marketing & promotions, has worked there for 15 years as she was hired by Fisher three separate times.
"Gary would keep tabs on me throughout my career," said Norris about her radio jobs in other markets. "However, there's a reason that I kept coming back to work here. I'm continually impressed with Gary's ability to spin a negative situation into a positive learning experience. He's a leader and above all a stable force during times of adversity and success."
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
