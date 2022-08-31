 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garreffi to take oath as Sea Isle City police chief Thursday

Sea Isle City police Capt. Anthony Garreffi Jr. is set to be sworn in as the community's new police chief Thursday. 

SEA ISLE CITY — Capt. Anthony Garreffi Jr., currently the officer in charge of the Sea Isle City Police Department, is set to be sworn in as the new police chief at noon Thursday.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio will administer the oath of office on the third floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. The event is open to the public.

Garreffi has led the department since former Chief Thomas McQuillen retired at the beginning of the year. McQuillen was appointed chief in 2018, after the retirement of Chief Thomas D’Intino, who spent 28 years with the department and had served as chief since 2008.

In the interim, Garreffi served as officer in charge, until McQuillen was tapped as chief. Garreffi was back in that role for much of this year, but as of Thursday he will finally get the title of chief.

Garreffi joined the Police Department as a seasonal officer in 1998 after completing Class II officer training at the Cape May County Police Academy.

In 2000, he attended the Atlantic County Police Academy before serving with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office for one year. In 2001, Garreffi returned to Sea Isle as a full-time patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2010 and captain in 2014; and he served on the city’s SWAT team from 2006 to 2014, according to city officials.

Garreffi received a Meritorious Service Award from the Fraternal Order of Police in 2005, the Officer of the Year Award in 2007 and a Meritorious Service Award from the Sea Isle City Police Department in 2013.

“A family man and lifelong resident of South Jersey, as head of the Sea Isle City Police Department Chief Garreffi will manage all day-to-day public safety operations in the community, including overseeing the city’s Division of Emergency Medical Services, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management,” reads an announcement from the city.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

