ATLANTIC CITY — The city will replace pilings at Gardner’s Basin this month, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday, so boat tours and fishing boats will be able to have a complete summer season there.

“We are confident the boats will be able to dock at the site by May,” Small said Monday.

On March 24 and 31, the city sent letters to the businesses warning that “2023 seasonal operations under (your) Commercial Dock Agreement ... for your Commercial Boat Slip must be suspended until the project is complete.”

Among the business owners who received the letters were Jeff George of Atlantic City Cruises and Atlantic City Tiki Boat, Eric Redner of Atlantic City Parasail and Mike Tobasso of Captain Mike’s Charters.

Small said the state Department of Environmental Protection put a moratorium on work in the water from Jan. 1 to June 30 for environmental reasons. That meant work on the pilings couldn’t start until July 1, right at the height of the tour and fishing boat season.

But after talking with the DEP, Small said the city has received permission to start piling work now.

The letter also said the situation “will not prevent you from entering into an understanding or agreement with the dredger, Mount Construction, directly to access the project site.”

Rent obligations would be prorated, the letter said.

Small and his chief of staff, Ernest Coursey, said political opponents overreacted to the letters and started a social media firestorm, and WPG Talk Radio host Harry Hurley accused Small of not caring about businesses.

“He (Hurley) never contacted anyone here,” said city spokesperson Andrew Kramer, before Hurley posted an attack on Small and his administration claiming he was driving boating companies out of business.

“It’s in the city’s best interests to get Gardner’s Basin up and running. It’s an attraction,” Coursey said. “We want folks to go up there.”

George said his lease began April 1. His is the only boat at Gardner’s Basin now.

“The mayor has worked very hard behind the scenes for us to be in business,” George said. “He’s been attentive to phone calls, we have spoken and texted regularly. Last summer he pushed to not dredge in July and August.”

As a result of that push, dredging at Gardner’s Basin was postponed until September to avoid disrupting the boating businesses’ high season.

George did lose business in September and October to dredging but was a bit blindsided by the news this season might also be affected by work there.

He is meeting with Small Tuesday and said he has been in contact with the marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City and will work out of there for a time if necessary.

City Business Administrator Anthony Swan said the letters had to go out as a legal notice, but Small and other city officials were talking with the DEP to get permission to work in the water earlier.

“Timing is everything,” Swan said. “We worked with them last year and didn’t disrupt their season. But we must get it (piling replacement) done, for safety concerns and everything else.”

This time, it’s not the dredging, which was completed in the fall, but other work that needs to be done. The city discovered pilings at the docks were not adequately stabilized and needed replacement, said City Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe.

That work, which will require the contractor to drive new pilings, can be done this month, Ahiarakwe said Monday. He said it’s a matter of safety for all concerned.

There will still be work to be done after May 1 on the large concrete pier at the site, but that will not disrupt the tour or fishing boats, Ahiarakwe said.

In the event it’s needed, Small said the general manager of Golden Nugget has offered to let the boats dock at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina for a time.

The marina is a public facility of the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry, managed by Golden Nugget.