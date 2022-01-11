Garden State truck drivers safer with new oncoming traffic warnings

TRENTON — Commercial truckers in the Garden State will now have a chance to slow down to ongoing traffic sooner thanks to newly formed technology.

Drivers can be alerted to congestion through in-cab traffic alerts by the state Department of Transportation. The feature will be available on several state highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Express, NJDOT said Tuesday.

Truck drivers can now benefit from in-cab traffic alerts through newly developed technology alerting to oncoming traffic congestion.

Drivers will be alerted to slow-moving traffic about two to three miles before reaching it, giving them additional time to slow down.

Officials hope that drivers adhering to the warnings will help prevent crashes and make about 647 miles of state roadway safer.

“The ability to alert commercial vehicle drivers to unexpected traffic conditions will improve safety for everyone driving on New Jersey’s highways,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement Tuesday. “By warning drivers of congestion that is miles ahead, drivers of large commercial vehicles will have the extra time needed to safely slow down.”