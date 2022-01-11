Garden State truck drivers safer with new oncoming traffic warnings

TRENTON — Commercial truckers in the Garden State will now have a chance to slow down to ongoing traffic sooner thanks to newly formed technology.
Drivers can be alerted to congestion through in-cab traffic alerts by the state Department of Transportation. The feature will be available on several state highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Express, NJDOT said Tuesday.
Truck drivers can now benefit from in-cab traffic alerts through newly developed technology alerting to oncoming traffic congestion.
Drivers will be alerted to slow-moving traffic about two to three miles before reaching it, giving them additional time to slow down.
Officials hope that drivers adhering to the warnings will help prevent crashes and make about 647 miles of state roadway safer.
“The ability to alert commercial vehicle drivers to unexpected traffic conditions will improve safety for everyone driving on New Jersey’s highways,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement Tuesday. “By warning drivers of congestion that is miles ahead, drivers of large commercial vehicles will have the extra time needed to safely slow down.”
The system was developed by Intelligent Imaging Systems and with INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company. The notices are available to all carriers and drivers using the Drivewyze PreClear software, officials said.
The trucking industry says commercial trucks are much like trains, in that they take longer to stop while traveling at higher speeds. A commercial truck will usually take 66% more time trying to stop after traveling 65 mph or more.
Nearly 30% of U.S. motor vehicle crashes happen on interstates, many of which are triggered as secondary impacts after a car or truck rear-ends a vehicle already involved in an initial crash, officials said.
“The New Jersey Motor Truck Association applauds the efforts to provide advance safety alerts to commercial truck drivers via Drivewyze,” Gail Toth, of the NJ Motor Trucker Association, also said in a statement Tuesday. “These efforts will help to keep our workplace – the highways – safer for all."
Recent data shows fatal commercial trucking accidents have increased nationwide.
In 2019, 5,005 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes, a 2% increase from 2018 and a 43% increase since 2010. The involvement rate per 100 million large-truck miles traveled also increased 5% from 2018, and is a 37% bump from 2010, according to figures from the National Safety Council.
